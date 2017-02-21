Tortuga Music Festival 2017: Single-day tickets, music schedule

Single-day tickets to the 2017 Tortuga Music Festival will go on sale Friday, Feb. 24, according to a Tuesday statement by event promoter Huka Entertainment that also included a daily entertainment schedule for the April 7-9 concerts on Fort Lauderdale beach.

Priced at $99, single-day general-admission tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at TortugaMusicFestival.com. At the same time, single-day VIP tickets will be on sale for $399. A small number of three-day, general-admission passes ($229) and three-day VIP passes ($999) remain.

All other price levels are sold out, with Huka Entertainment estimating ticket sales up 20 percent over last year at this time. The Tortuga Music Festival has set an attendance record each year, with the 2016 event, the first to be scheduled over three days, drawing nearly 90,000 people from 47 states and 16 countries.

New this year is a daily $99 upgrade option for general-admission ticket holders that guarantees access in an area in front of the Main Stage called the Reef.

The day-by-day entertainment schedule at Tortuga 2017 breaks down like this:

Friday, April 7: Luke Bryan, Darius Rucker, Brett Eldredge, Kane Brown, G. Love and Special Sauce, High Valley, Delta Rae, Jordan David and the Marcus King Band.

Saturday, April 8: Chris Stapleton, Dustin Lynch, Maren Morris, Granger Smith, Nelly, Daya, Brett Young, Chris Lane, Brooke Eden, Steve Moakler, Russell Dickerson and Ashley McBryde.

Sunday, April 9: Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Slightly Stoopid, Old Dominion, Michael Ray, LoCash, Drake White & the Big Fire, Luke Combs, RaeLynn, Brandon Lay, Jon Langston, and Quaker City Night Hawks.

For more information, visit TortugaMusicFestival.com.

bcrandell@sun-sentinel.com