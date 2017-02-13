Ticket alert: Trevor Noah's topical laughs at Kravis Center

Author, comedian and host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, Trevor Noah will perform June 3 at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach.

With prices starting at $39.50, tickets will go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the venue box office (701 Okeechobee Blvd.), at Kravis.org and by calling 561-832-7469 or 800-572-8471.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, Noah will be seen on Netflix in his ninth comedy special, “Afraid of the Dark,” filmed in November at the Beacon Theatre in New York. That was about the time Noah published the New York Times best seller “Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood,” about growing up the son of a black South African mother and a white European father.

Material both biographical and topical also have fueled the 2013 documentary “You Laugh but It's True,” about Noah's first one-man show in Johannesburg, in 2009, and the 2016 Comedy Central standup special “Trevor Noah: Lost in Translation.”

For more information, visit TrevorNoah.com.

