Ultra Music Festival 2018: Sign up for advance tickets

A limited number of advance tickets to Ultra Music Festival 2018 in Miami will go on sale 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. The three-day general-admission passes, which cost $299.95 and $329.95, will be available by pre-registration only, a process that closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, April 30.

The 20th anniversary edition of the global electronic-music event returns to Bayfront Park March 23-25. The lineup has yet to be announced, but the festival has been a consistent sell-out over the years, drawing more than 150,000 fans from 80 countries to downtown Miami last year.

Thousands of electronic-dance-music fans crowded into Bayfront Park in Miami March 18-20 to see more than 100 acts at the 2016 Ultra Music Festival. Follow SouthFlorida.com on Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat.

The 2017 lineup included international DJ stars Tiesto, David Guetta, Steve Aoki, DJ Snake, Afrojack and Above & Beyond. Other performers included Ice Cube, Major Lazer, A$AP Ferg, Justice and Cypress Hill.

To register for tickets and get more information, visit UltraMusicFestival.com.

