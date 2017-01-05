The 20 hottest tickets in South Florida in 2017.

Just days into 2017, we’re already looking for a distraction from the looming chaos that seems due to arrive with ironic precision. Here are 20 of the most anticipated performances and festivals set for South Florida stages in 2017, some from favorite philosophers who might help make sense of it all, including Lucinda Williams, Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, Chris Rock, Ice Cube and Tom Petty.

SUNSHINE MUSIC FESTIVAL

The fifth edition of this cavalcade of blues, rock and soul returns to Mizner Park Amphitheater in downtown Boca Raton on Jan. 15, with festival founders the Tedeschi Trucks Band joined by Mavis Staples, Bruce Hornsby, Dave Mason, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, the North Mississippi Allstars and others. Tickets cost $45, $59.95, $99.95 and $129.95 at SunshineMusicFestival.com.

BON JOVI

The durable pop-rock icons will perform at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Feb. 12 in support of the album “This House Is Not for Sale.” It’s their first tour since 2013, when they had the No. 1-grossing tour in the world, and also the first without guitar fixture Richie Sambora. Tickets cost $33-$548.50 at all Ticketmaster outlets including Ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000. For more information, visit TheBBTCenter.com.

LUCINDA WILLIAMS

Her 2016 album “The Ghosts of Highway 20,” a windows-down, backroad tour of the humid emotional landscape of her native South, is an effusively praised collection that makes Williams’ Feb. 24 performance at Fort Lauderdale’s Parker Playhouse even more alluring. Tickets cost $27.50-$47.50 at ParkerPlayhouse.com.

JERRY SEINFELD

No cars, no coffee, no Kramer, just Jerry. His observations about the human condition, at heart collegial and empathetic, have become the comedy version of comfort food. His timing, as always, is impeccable. Seinfeld plays two nights, Feb. 24-25, at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood. Tickets cost $80, $95, $110, $130 and $180. Dinner packages are available for $155. Visit MyHRL.com.

STING

The 16-time Grammy winner brings music from his new album of straight-ahead rock ’n’ roll, “57th and 9th,” to the Fillmore Miami Beach on Feb. 25. Tickets cost $99 at the Fillmore box office (1700 Washington Ave.), LiveNation.com and by calling 800-745-3000. A limited number of reserved seats will be available for $150.

OKEECHOBEE MUSIC and ARTS FESTIVAL

Proving that the inaugural event at Sunshine Grove on the north side of the big lake was no fluke, the 2017 edition will include Kings of Leon, EDM star Bassnectar, the Roots-Usher collaboration, Wiz Khalifa, Pretty Lights, the Lumineers, Flume, Solange, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, GRiZ, the Revivalists, Allen Stone, the Blind Boys of Alabama, Galactic, and George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, among many others. Rolling out March 2-5, three-day passes cost $239, four days for $259 at OkeechobeeFest.com.

TONY BENNETT

Remarkably as relevant as he’s ever been, the 90-year-old Bennett has won Grammy Awards for his last two albums — the 2014 Lady Gaga collaboration “Cheek to Cheek” and 2015’s “The Silver Lining: The Songs of Jerome Kern,” with pianist Bill Charlap — and last month released the 18-track “Tony Celebrates 90,” a collection of duets with artists including Lady Gaga, Billy Joel, Diana Krall, K.D. Lang and Elton John. Bennett performs March 3 at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach. Tickets start at $36 and go on sale 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Kravis Center box office and Kravis.org.

WILLIE NELSON and DWIGHT YOAKAM

This spirited double bill will bring two country-music iconoclasts to the Pompano Beach Amphitheater on March 4. Yoakam recently released an album of bluegrass interpretations of favorite music, including Prince’s “Purple Rain.” Tickets cost $25-$124.50 at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and by calling 800-745-3000. For more information, visit TheAmpPompano.org.

BRYAN FERRY