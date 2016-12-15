Weekend preview: New music, old sweaters and Santa, baby

Joe Cirigliano knows how to create a place that invites you to hang out with a drink and some live music, an atmosphere rich in that rare commodity, authenticity. Just ask Kenny Chesney.

Cirigliano and Karena Kefalas, familiar faces to fans of the house-hunting TV show “Caribbean Life” and other HGTV programs, are putting the finishing touches on their latest project, Bowery Live, a music venue that will bring an eclectic lineup of performers to West Palm Beach’s CityPlace. The list veers from the Smithereens to Lee Greenwood to Amy Helm.

The club and the adjoining upscale “sea-to-table” restaurant Bowery Coastal are the results of a major remodel of the 12,000-square-foot, second-floor space that used to house Lafayette’s and, before that, B.B. King’s nightclub. With partner and executive chef Anthony “Theo” Theocaropoulos at the helm, Bowery Coastal opened Dec. 8.

Bowery Live will have a VIP party on Friday, which coincides with tickets going on sale for all its upcoming concerts, including the Atlanta Rhythm Section (Jan. 6), the Smithereens (Jan. 13), Blue Oyster Cult (Jan. 14), Amy Helm (Feb. 4), Blackhawk (Feb. 11), Southside Johnny and the Asbury Dukes (Feb. 18), Lee Greenwood (Feb. 24), KT Tunstall (March 4) and Edwin McCain (March 10). Los Lonely Boys also are confirmed, with a date to be determined. Prices range from $15 to $100.

Recently transplanted to West Palm Beach, Cirigliano and Kefalas borrowed the Bowery name from their old New York neighborhood, an attitude echoed in the loftlike Bowery Live, with its burnished brick walls and exposed duct work, painted black. The weathered hostess stand, which Cirigliano says dates back to B.B. King’s Memphis club, remains by the door.

Cirigliano says he spent more than $100,000 to upgrade the sound system to attract big-name acts. He predicts that once the club is up and running, it will offer music three or four nights a week, with national and local performers. The club can be cleared to handle 700 people, or half that seated at tables.

“Our goal is for world-class live music in an intimate setting,” Cirigliano says. “We want an atmosphere where the audience feels closer, more with the artist.”

The music is booked by a New York friend, Scott Campbell of Soup’s On Entertainment, who puts acts on major stages in the New York area, including Madison Square Garden. Campbell agreed to help with booking after he saw the technical standards that Cirigliano was out to hit.

“We went to great lengths to make the stage compliant with [the requirements of] national acts. The quality of the sound and the lighting system is on a par with what they expect,” Cirigliano says.

Concerts in the club can be captured by a high-definition camera positioned over the center of the dance floor, and may be simulcast on the Internet and TVs in the adjacent restaurant. On the flip side, the configuration of the space, with the kitchen separating the club and the restaurant, means that music will not unintentionally infiltrate the dining room, Cirigliano says.

“We’ve put it to the test. Late at night, we’ve turned the volume way up and go over to the restaurant side and there really is a good buffer between the two venues,” he says.

Cirigliano and Kefalas still own the Beach Bar on St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the place they fell in love with on HGTV’s “Caribbean Life.” They weren’t the only ones who love the place, as they learned when one of their regulars, Chesney, wrote a song titled “When I See This Bar.”

The song, about a bar “with sandy floors and ceiling fans” where “time just stands still,” had a familiar ring to it. One day, Kefalas got up the nerve to ask Chesney if the song was about their bar.

“He said, ‘Of course it was.’ We were proud,” Cirigliano says. And that’s where they left it. “He came into the bar regularly, and we’d say hello, but we let him go about his business. Usually, he was just off a tour and wanted to be left alone and unwind. We respected that.”

For more information about Bowery Coastal, Bowery Live and to buy tickets to upcoming concerts, visit BoweryPB.com.

WEEKEND BEER

Saltwater Brewery in Delray Beach will celebrate its third anniversary on Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. with special releases, new merchandise, food trucks (Empanada Top, Parabas Grill and Melted Madness) and live music. Confirmed so far are Joe Dougherty & the Johnson Boys (noon-3 p.m.), Anthony Hall (3:30-6:30 p.m.) and RedLyte (7-10 p.m.). Info: SaltwaterBrewery.com.

GOOD BAD SANTA

The Bad Santa Bus Loop, hosted by the Young Professionals of Covenant House, returns to downtown Fort Lauderdale 6-11 p.m. Friday, allowing you to raise a glass while raising money for some worthy causes. Check-in is at the Tilted Kilt (219 S. Andrews Ave.), with other venues including Glitch, Tarpon Bend, America’s Backyard, the Downtowner, Lucky’s Tavern and the Royal Pig. As you may recall, for your $35 (or $30 if you pay in advance), you get a free drink or appetizer at various stops, all to benefit charities including the Jessica June Children’s Cancer Foundation, the Jack & Jill Center and Covenant House Florida, among others. Info: BusLoop.org.

NAUGHTY, BUT NICE