Weekend preview: New music, old sweaters and Santa, baby

Joe Cirigliano knows how to create a place that invites you to hang out with a drink and some live music, an atmosphere rich in that rare commodity, authenticity. Just ask Kenny Chesney.
Cirigliano and Karena Kefalas, familiar faces to fans of the house-hunting TV show “Caribbean Life” and other HGTV programs, are putting the finishing touches on their latest project, Bowery Live, a music venue that will bring an eclectic lineup of performers to West Palm Beach’s CityPlace. The list veers from the Smithereens to Lee Greenwood to Amy Helm.
The club and the adjoining upscale “sea-to-table” restaurant Bowery Coastal are the results of a major remodel of the 12,000-square-foot, second-floor space that used to house Lafayette’s and, before that, B.B. King’s nightclub. With partner and executive chef Anthony “Theo” Theocaropoulos at the helm, Bowery Coastal opened Dec. 8.
Bowery Live will have a VIP party on Friday, which coincides with tickets going on sale for all its upcoming concerts, including the Atlanta Rhythm Section (Jan. 6), the Smithereens (Jan. 13), Blue Oyster Cult (Jan. 14), Amy Helm (Feb. 4), Blackhawk (Feb. 11), Southside Johnny and the Asbury Dukes (Feb. 18), Lee Greenwood (Feb. 24), KT Tunstall (March 4) and Edwin McCain (March 10). Los Lonely Boys also are confirmed, with a date to be determined. Prices range from $15 to $100.
Recently transplanted to West Palm Beach, Cirigliano and Kefalas borrowed the Bowery name from their old New York neighborhood, an attitude echoed in the loftlike Bowery Live, with its burnished brick walls and exposed duct work, painted black. The weathered hostess stand, which Cirigliano says dates back to B.B. King’s Memphis club, remains by the door.
Cirigliano says he spent more than $100,000 to upgrade the sound system to attract big-name acts. He predicts that once the club is up and running, it will offer music three or four nights a week, with national and local performers. The club can be cleared to handle 700 people, or half that seated at tables.
“Our goal is for world-class live music in an intimate setting,” Cirigliano says. “We want an atmosphere where the audience feels closer, more with the artist.”
The music is booked by a New York friend, Scott Campbell of Soup’s On Entertainment, who puts acts on major stages in the New York area, including Madison Square Garden. Campbell agreed to help with booking after he saw the technical standards that Cirigliano was out to hit.
“We went to great lengths to make the stage compliant with [the requirements of] national acts. The quality of the sound and the lighting system is on a par with what they expect,” Cirigliano says.
Concerts in the club can be captured by a high-definition camera positioned over the center of the dance floor, and may be simulcast on the Internet and TVs in the adjacent restaurant. On the flip side, the configuration of the space, with the kitchen separating the club and the restaurant, means that music will not unintentionally infiltrate the dining room, Cirigliano says.
“We’ve put it to the test. Late at night, we’ve turned the volume way up and go over to the restaurant side and there really is a good buffer between the two venues,” he says.
Cirigliano and Kefalas still own the Beach Bar on St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the place they fell in love with on HGTV’s “Caribbean Life.” They weren’t the only ones who love the place, as they learned when one of their regulars, Chesney, wrote a song titled “When I See This Bar.”
The song, about a bar “with sandy floors and ceiling fans” where “time just stands still,” had a familiar ring to it. One day, Kefalas got up the nerve to ask Chesney if the song was about their bar.
“He said, ‘Of course it was.’ We were proud,” Cirigliano says. And that’s where they left it. “He came into the bar regularly, and we’d say hello, but we let him go about his business. Usually, he was just off a tour and wanted to be left alone and unwind. We respected that.”
For more information about Bowery Coastal, Bowery Live and to buy tickets to upcoming concerts, visit BoweryPB.com.
WEEKEND BEER
Saltwater Brewery in Delray Beach will celebrate its third anniversary on Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. with special releases, new merchandise, food trucks (Empanada Top, Parabas Grill and Melted Madness) and live music. Confirmed so far are Joe Dougherty & the Johnson Boys (noon-3 p.m.), Anthony Hall (3:30-6:30 p.m.) and RedLyte (7-10 p.m.). Info: SaltwaterBrewery.com.
GOOD BAD SANTA
The Bad Santa Bus Loop, hosted by the Young Professionals of Covenant House, returns to downtown Fort Lauderdale 6-11 p.m. Friday, allowing you to raise a glass while raising money for some worthy causes. Check-in is at the Tilted Kilt (219 S. Andrews Ave.), with other venues including Glitch, Tarpon Bend, America’s Backyard, the Downtowner, Lucky’s Tavern and the Royal Pig. As you may recall, for your $35 (or $30 if you pay in advance), you get a free drink or appetizer at various stops, all to benefit charities including the Jessica June Children’s Cancer Foundation, the Jack & Jill Center and Covenant House Florida, among others. Info: BusLoop.org.
NAUGHTY, BUT NICE
Yes, Fort Lauderdale’s annual SantaCon is about the merriment that comes from dressing up as St. Nick, a reindeer or a stripper elf and spreading good cheer through downtown watering holes. But its heart is in the true spirit of the holiday, passing out candy canes and small toys to kids, singing a carol and gathering donations for a good cause. In other words, it’s not a drunk fest. Don’t be that Santa. The gathering gets going 6-8 p.m. Saturday on Las Olas Boulevard at Mango’s, then parades to American Social, and on to the Yolo-O Lounge-Vibe corner, where a bar will be set up by the Christmas tree. For those who can’t stop singing “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” a second SantaCon parade is scheduled to form 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Tilted Kilt, moving to Tarpon Bend and settling at Bull Market. SantaCon will be accepting donations for Kids in Distress, with a suggested $20 gift card to the store of your choice, as well as new toys, new clothes, school supplies, sports equipment and home goods also needed. SantaCon is a free event. Info: Facebook.com/SantaConFortLauderdale.
BUT, UGLY
But where else, you make be asking yourself, can I show off my abominable sweater? On Friday night, Tarpon Bend in downtown Fort Lauderdale’s Himmarshee District will give $250 in cash money to the winner of its Ugly AF Holiday Sweater Contest. The second-place prize is a $150 Tarpon gift card, with a $50 gift card for third. The evening, with live music and two-for-one drinks, begins at 5 p.m. Info: Facebook.com/TarponBendLauderdale. On Saturday night, downtown West Palm Beach will be inundated with weird woolen tops during the Ugly Holiday Sweater Pub Crawl, a benefit for the US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. Participants receive free drinks at participating venues (including E.R. Bradley’s, O’Shea's and Grease), as well as access to other food and drink specials, and free holiday swag. Check-in is 3-6 p.m. outside the West Palm Beach Library at Clematis and Dixie. Tickets cost $20 in advance at UglySweaterCrawlWPB.com or $40 at the event.
MATZOBALLING
Coming up fast is the MatzoBall, the Christmas Eve boogie-down for frisky Jewish singles and their admirers that takes place in bars and nightclubs around the country, including three locations in South Florida. The event, now in its 30th year, will go down at Il Bacio in Delray Beach, Vibe on Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Boulevard (for those 30 and older) and at Liv nightclub at the Fontainebleau on Miami Beach, where the MatzoSplash Pool Party takes place Christmas Day by the pool at the Fontainebleau. Tickets for MatzoBalls in Delray Beach and Fort Lauderdale cost $30; the Miami Beach event costs $50, $30 for the pool party, or $60 for both. Info: MatzoBall.org.
FOR THE REST OF US
If you, too, find tinsel distracting, you will be happy to know that that other heart-warming holiday traditional, Festivus, will be celebrated at Ball & Chain in Miami beginning at 9 p.m. Dec. 23, a party highlighted by the one and only Spam Allstars. Info: BallAndChainMiami.com.
LAST LAUGHS
The final edition of “The Paul and Young Ron Show” will take place 6-10 a.m. Friday at the Fort Lauderdale Improv at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino complex, where the public is invited to take part in a special broadcast of the popular morning-drive comedy program heard on Big 105.9-FM. The partnership of Paul Castronovo and Ron Brewer is ending a 26-year run on the South Florida airwaves with Brewer’s recently announced departure. Among the guests scheduled to drop by are comedian and TV host Bert Kreischer (appearing at the Improv Friday-Saturday), humorist Dave Barry, Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill, filmmaker Billy Corben, author Brad Meltzer, Miami Dolphins great Kim Bokamper and other local athletes. Doors open at 5 a.m. Admission is free. Call 954-981-5653 or visit ImprovFTL.com or Facebook.com/PaulandYoungRonShow.
WEEKEND MOVIE
You may have heard that “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is opening this weekend. Lots of places to see it, of course. At the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale, where they will show the film on their new 4K IMAX projection system Thursday (Dec. 15)-Jan. 12, a lot of seats are already gone, including both showings on Thursday night. Among the weekend screenings with tickets still available as this was posted are shows at 1:50 and 4:40 p.m. Friday, at 10 p.m. Saturday and 1:15, 4:05, 7 and 9:50 p.m. Sunday. Info: MODS.org. Coconut Creek’s Silverspot Cinema (4441 Lyons Road) will celebrate its screenings with “Star Wars” parties and costumed characters 6-9 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 15) and 5:30-9 p.m. Friday. Tickets were still available for all screenings, including seats for the 3D showings. Info: Silverspot.net.
TAKE THE KIDS
The animated adventure “The Polar Express” is the centerpiece for the free holiday pajama party beginning at 5 p.m. Friday at Boca Raton's Mizner Park Amphitheater. Yes, you are encouraged to come in your PJs for and bring chairs and blankets for the outdoor screening, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Train rides and “Florida snow” are part of the fun, and there will be pizza, popcorn, hot chocolate and other concessions available. Info: Facebook.com/BocaRaton.MiznerParkAmphi.
WEEKEND JAZZ
A year that has included a critically lauded Blue Note Records album, “Evolution,” sold-out shows across Europe and an appearance with the Roots on “The Tonight Show” comes to a close with Hammond B3 wizard Dr. Lonnie Smith and his trio performing 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday at the Arts Garage in downtown Delray Beach. Tickets: $30-$45. Info: ArtsGarage.org.
BRYAN'S SONGS
Reminder: Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Saturday to catch debonair rock star Bryan Ferry at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on March 9. Of course, you can get a jump on things with the venue presale that begins 10 a.m. Friday at Facebook.com/SeminoleHardRockHollywood. Tickets for the show cost $85, $60 and $40 (plus fees).
WEEKEND LAUGHS
Comedian Doug Benson (“Getting Doug With High,” “Super High Me” and Comedy Central's “The Benson Interruption”) will record his “Doug Loves Movies” podcast at 4:15 p.m. Saturday at the Fort Lauderdale Improv, with a group of “special surprise” guests talking cinema and pop culture. Wear a movie-themed name tag to have a shot at prizes. Tickets: $17. Info: FTL.Improv.com.
LINDSEY MILLS ON THE CUSP
Lake Worth native Lindsey Mills will perform at a release party for her new EP of spunky indie-pop titled “Cusp,” 10 p.m. Saturday at Respectable Street in downtown West Palm Beach. Also performing, the Water Colors and Dead and Loving It. Admission: $5. Info: LindseyMills.bandcamp.com, Facebook.com/RespectableStreet.
THE KENDRA ERIKA SHOW
Stylish Boca Raton singer Kendra Erika will perform Friday night at a release party for her new deep-house single, “Oasis,” at Sketch (219 Clematis) in downtown West Palm Beach. Kendra will perform a set, including “Oasis,” produced by Grammy winner Damon Sharpe (Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Kylie Minogue), between 11 p.m. and midnight. Info: KendraErika.com.
BIG VOICE
Dynamic vocalist Beverly McClellan, famously a finalist on NBC’s “The Voice,” will perform during the Tarpon Tap Takeover with LauderAle Brewery 5-11 p.m. Tuesday at Tarpon Bend in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The event will include $6 pints of LauderAle’s Monkey Road Red, Heisenberg Hefe and C-Porter, cornhole and Jenga, and numerous giveaways. Info: Facebook.com/TarponBendLauderdale.
OTHER VOICES, OTHER ROOMS
The French Horn Collective plays LILT Lounge in Miami 10 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/LILTlounge) … Victoria Cardona and Bobby Lee Rodgers are at C.W.S. Bar and Kitchen in Lake Worth 6 p.m. Friday (CWSLW.com) … Tito Puente Jr. heats up the Arts Garage in Delray Beach 8 p.m. Friday (ArtsGarage.org) … Zen Mystery in Dania Beach hosts Hunter Altschul, Penn Johnson, Brian J. Cline and Jim Wurster beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/ZenMystery) … Blues guitarist Albert Castiglia will be joined by Shaw Davis and the Black Ties 8 p.m. Saturday at the Funky Biscuit in Boca Raton (FunkyBiscuit.com) … Hillside Spirit Revival warms up Subculture Coffee in Delray Beach 9 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/SubcultureCoffeeDelray) … New World Symphony will perform “Sounds of the Season” in a live Wallcast presentation at the New World Center on Miami Beach 7:30 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/NewWorldSymphony) … Miami-based choral group Seraphic Fire’s holiday tour of “On Winter’s Night” stops at St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church in Boca Raton 4 p.m. Sunday (SeraphicFire.org) …
Get daily updates on South Florida entertainment and things to do at SouthFlorida.com, on Twitter at @BenCrandell and Instagram /BenCrandell. Email: bcrandell@southflorida.com.