Your January to-do list: Simone Biles, Bacon Bash, Balanchine

So here we’re running down some of the things we don’t want to miss out on in January, and I know how it looks. But don’t think of this as being influenced by any sort of naggy, New Year’s resolution. It’s just a tool to help us create a more well-rounded life. Kind of like that new band saw you just got.

Jan. 2: Longtime South Florida radio personality Paul Castronovo goes on the air for the first time since the end of his 26-year on-air partnership with Ron Brewer, debuting “The Paul Castronovo Show” 6-10 a.m. on Big 105.9-FM. He calls new cast member Ghia “cute as hell.” Too bad it’s radio. Info: Big1059.iHeart.com.

Jan. 3-8: The Kravis on Broadway series puts Baby on the corner of Okeechobee Boulevard and South Sapodilla Avenue with the musical “Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage” at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach. Ticket prices start at $27. Info: Kravis.org.

Jan. 5: Trombonist Chad Bernstein (Spam Allstars, Suenalo, Guitars Over Guns) will introduce his new album, “Suite for 2nd Lieutenant,” in a free 8 p.m. performance at the Standard Hotel on Miami Beach. The collection of “very emotionally driven music” was written in the days before his brother, a Marine, left for Afghanistan. Info: ChadBernstein.com or Facebook.com/TheStandardMiami.

Jan. 7: Coral Gables Art Cinema renews After Hours, its weekly series of Saturday night (11:45 p.m.) cult classics, with “Pink Floyd – The Wall.” Other January screenings include “The Terminator” (Jan. 14), “Young Frankenstein” (Jan. 21) and “Starship Troopers” (Jan. 28). Tickets: $7, includes a popcorn and two-for-one beer and wine. Info: GablesCinema.com.

Jan. 12: Under the watchful eye of Zappa Family Trust attorneys, Frank Zappa’s son celebrates the anniversary of his father’s Mothers of Invention debut, “Freak Out!,” in a Culture Room stop on his 50 Years of Frank: Dweezil Zappa Plays Whatever the F@%K He Wants Tour. Tickets: $30. Info: CultureRoom.net.

Jan. 12-13: Musician, writer, actor, storyteller and humanitarian Henry Rollins is bringing all those skills to bear on his spoken word tour in two South Florida performances. On Jan. 12, he’s at the Kelsey Theater in Lake Park. Tickets: $34.50-$49.30. Info: TheKelseyTheater.com. On Jan. 13, he does the Hurricane Matthew-delayed show planned for the Broward Center on Oct. 6, when the world was much different. Tickets: $29.50-$49.50. Info: BrowardCenter.org.

Jan. 13: Bowery Live, the new music venue next to the Bowery Palm Beach restaurant at CityPlace in West Palm Beach, will give its new high-end sound system a test with an 8 p.m. show by the Smithereens. Tickets: $25, $35, $75. Info: BoweryPB.com.

Jan 13-15: Miami City Ballet brings Program 2 to Miami's Arsht Center, including George Balanchine’s “Serenade,” Sir Kenneth MacMillan’s “Carousel Pas De Deux,” Peter Martins’ “Calcium Night Light” and “Glass Pieces,” with Jerome Robbins’ choreography set to the music of Philip Glass. Tickets: $20-$99. MCB’s Program 2 also will be performed Jan. 20-22 at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach and Feb. 4-5 at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale. Info: MiamiCityBallet.org.

Jan. 14: The Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park celebrates the annual release of a much-desired beer with the Maple Bacon Coffee Porter Festival 1-5 p.m. Jan. 14. A $55 tickets covers unlimited beer sampling, noshing at the brewery’s Craft Food Counter and favorite food trucks, live music and guaranteed access to purchase bottles of Maple Bacon Coffee Porter. Info: FunkyBuddhaBrewery.com.

Jan. 15: The Sunshine Music Festival returns to Mizner Park Amphitheater in downtown Boca Raton with the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Mavis Staples, Bruce Hornsby, Dave Mason, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, the North Mississippi Allstars and others. Tickets: $45, $59.95, $99.95, $129.95. Info: SunshineMusicFestival.com.

Jan. 15: Winter Jam 2017 brings 10 of Christian music’s most popular acts to the BB&T Center in Sunrise, including Crowder, Britt Nicole, Tenth Avenue North, Thousand Foot Krutch, Andy Mineo and tour creator NewSong. Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson is a special guest. Tickets: $10 at the door. Info: TheBBTCenter.com.

Jan. 15: The Spam Allstars lead a lineup of performers at the second annual Gay8 Festival, a free Latino LGBT art, music and food festival beginning at 11 a.m. in Miami’s Little Havana. Info: Gay8Festival.com.