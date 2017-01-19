Weekend preview: Let's get together and feel all right

The password for this weekend is “harmony,” a theme inspired by good music on the way and those two vibe-altering South Florida standbys, bacon and beer.
On Friday night, singer-songwriter and author Mike Doughty will share music from his excellent new album, “The Heart Watches While the Brain Burns,” at Fort Lauderdale’s Culture Room (Tickets: $20. Info: CultureRoom.net). In addition to his time with the indie-rock band Soul Coughing, Doughty’s resume includes standup comedy; a longtime friendship with witty podcaster Marc Maron, who gave Doughty the name of the album; his candidly bitter 2012 memoir, “The Book of Drugs”; and a period when he wrote an acerbic column for the New York Press under the pseudonym Dirty Sanchez.
And what is Doughty’s take on performing on this Inauguration Day? Don’t expect a cover of Fiona Apple’s “Tiny Hands.”
“I’m trying not to have a take in any public context,” he says. “We all have our political beliefs in the band, and we’ve had some heated discussions, but I think we’re all in agreement that we’re not going to get political. Maybe for a night people are going to want to have their human concerns paid attention to rather than their political concerns.” (Hit the link for the complete Mike Doughty interview.)
Speaking of humanity, tickets officially go on sale 10 a.m. Friday for the inaugural Kaya Fest, a union of four sons of Bob Marley coming to Bayfront Park in Miami on April 22. Stephen, Ziggy, Damian and Ky-mani Marley will be joined by a stellar lineup that includes soul singer Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, Sean Paul and Inner Circle. Early-bird tickets are available for $50 through 11:59 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 19), when prices rise to $80-$300 for general-admission and reserved seating. Info: KayaFestivals.com.
A similar vibe is at play at the annual Virginia Key GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance, which this week revealed the full lineup for Grassroots Live! at the sixth annual campout on Key Biscayne Feb. 21-27, along with satellite performances at the Wynwood Yard, Concrete Beach Social Hall, Lagniappe House and the North Beach Bandshell. Acts include Donna the Buffalo, Locos Por Juana, Big Mean Sound Machine, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Elastic Bond, Telekinetic Walrus, Afrobeta, Nag Champyons, the Blind Spots and Electric Piquete, among others. Tickets cost $35, $25 ages 13-15 (12 and younger free), with tent camping passes starting at $32 per day. Info: VirginiaKeyGrassroots.com.
Speaking of Elastic Bond, word came this week that the funky, electro-folkloric Miami duo, led by the charismatic Sofy Encanto, will release the album “Honey Bun” on Feb. 17. Good news. Info: ElasticBond.com.
Hollywood singer-songwriter Diane Ward recently revealed plans for a new album and collaborations with writers in Nashville in the next couple of months. In the meantime, the Diane Ward Band (including Jack Shawde, Debbie Duke and Bob Taylor) plays the Luna Star Café in Miami Beach 9 p.m. Saturday. Info: Facebook.com/DianeWardMusic.
Rollicking Fort Lauderdale folk-blues trio Dirt Poor Millionaire recently put three timely new songs on their Soundcloud (Soundcloud.com/DirtPoorMillionaire) called “The Truth,” “Shake the Tree” and the “Folsom Prison Blues” mash-up “Can.” Hear them live 8 p.m. Saturday at LauderAle. Info: Facebook.com/DirtPoorMillionaire, Facebook.com/LauderAle.
Single-day tickets are now on sale for Poplife’s inaugural F+M Festival Jan. 28-29 in the park at the North Beach Bandshell on Miami Beach. Day 1 acts are led by Hot Chip, Los Amigos Invisibles, Slow Magic, Amtrac, Tremends, Arthur Baker and Steven A. Clark. Day 2 will have Bomba Estero, Ghostface Killah, Nosaj Thing, Jacuzzi Boys, Mr. Pauer, Millionyoung, Native Youth and others. Tickets cost $45 each day, with two-day passes starting at $85. Info: FMFestival.com.
Reminder: Radiohead this week announced plans to open its U.S. tour March 30 at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, with tickets ($61-$91) on sale 10 a.m. Friday at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and by calling 800-745-3000. More info: Radiohead.com.
Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and trumpeter Wynton Marsalis brings the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra back to Miami’s Arsht Center 8 p.m. Friday. When Marsalis began his stint as the cultural correspondent for CBS News in 2012, he did so on Martin Luther King Day, offering a poignant, personal memory of growing up in the segregated South (Louisiana) and his appreciation for King’s legacy. “The power in national unity, is something that we've forgotten,” Marsalis said then. “It's up to us to revive and sustain it, today and always.” Tickets for the JLCO are $45-$150. Info: ArshtCenter.org.
The beautifully intertwining voices of Miami’s hip, young choral ensemble Seraphic Fire will be on display this weekend with “The Best of Seraphic Fire,” a celebration of the twice Grammy-nominated group’s 15th anniversary. Featuring conductor and artistic director Patrick Dupré Quigley and guitarist Alvaro Bermudez, the program will include the music of 16th century Spanish composer Tomas Luis de Victoria (heard on the ensemble’s acclaimed “Gregorian Chant” album), works by Brahms and enigmatic post-war composer Herbert Howells, as well as world premieres by Bermudez and Shawn Crouch. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church in Coral Gables, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at All Saints Episcopal Church in Fort Lauderdale and 4 p.m. Sunday at All Souls Episcopal Church in Miami Beach. Tickets: $50-$55. Info: SeraphicFire.org
A more warm and gentle spirit you will not find in popular music than 90-year-old Tony Bennett, who last month released the 18-track “Tony Bennett Celebrates 90,” a collection of duets with artists including Lady Gaga, Billy Joel, Diana Krall, K.D. Lang and Elton John. Of course, he feels obligated to hit the road for this project, with tickets on sale 10 a.m. Saturday for his March 3 performance at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach. Prices will start at $36. Info: Kravis.org.
Tony Award winner Idina Menzel, who can be seen Saturday night in a remake of the tear-jerker “Beaches” (8 p.m., Lifetime) and heard on the Warner Bros soundtrack released Jan. 13, this week announced a 50-city global tour that will stop at the Broward Center on May 24. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, with a fan-club presale already underway (password IDINA) and a Broward Center presale beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. Info: IdinaMenzel.com/tour, BrowardCenter.org.
As far as the human concerns of bacon and beer go, don’t forget that Bacon Bash returns to downtown Fort Lauderdale 1-5 p.m. Sunday with a pig-out hosted by some favorite local restaurants, bars and breweries at Esplanade Park on the New River. A fundraiser for Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale and Covenant House Florida, admission is free, with individual bacon dishes starting at $5. A VIP ticket ($30 advance, $35 at the gate) gets you a selection of 10 beverages, all the bacon dishes you want, and a chair to sit on. Info: GoRiverwalk.com.
Dogfish Head’s extreme 120 Minute IPA will be celebrated at 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 20 (I don’t get it) at the Riverside Market in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The anarchists at the Riverside will be breaking out crates of high-powered brews, including six years of cellared bottles of 120 IPA, World Wide Stout and rarities such as Higher Math, Beer for Breakfast, Pennsylvania Tuxedo, Olde Olde School, and the Pearl Jam-themed Faithfull Ale. Leave your bike at home. Info: Facebook.com/RiversideMarket.
Trench Day will attract beer cognoscenti from all over South Florida to Due South Brewing in Boynton Beach 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday for the debut of the 2017 model of the Mariana Trench Imperial Stout. Tickets cost $50, and come with a commemorative tasting glass, a bottle of Mariana Trench, and unlimited beer samples. Info: Facebook.com/DueSouthBrewing.
The Dubliner in Boca Raton celebrates 10 years of spilled Guinness beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday with Robbie Elias & the Revenge and the Palm Beach Pipes and Drums Marching Band providing the soundtrack. The anniversary party includes $5 Guinness and Tullamore all night and an open bar from 10 to 11 p.m. Info: Facebook.com/DublinerBoca.
What better way to soothe your anxiety than in the warm company of a puppy. With a cold one. Concrete Brewery in Wynwood will hold its first Pups & Pints in the Social Hall beginning at noon Sunday. The brewery’s first dog beverage, Woof Wort (nonalcoholic, beef-flavored), will be available free with the purchase of a draft beer; Jamie’s Rescue will help you fill out an adoption application; DJ Giancarlo Oliver will spin; and the food truck will be Sweet Dogs (mac-and-cheese hot dog, anyone?). Info: ConcreteBeachBrewery.com.
OTHER VOICES, OTHER ROOMS
Good-time reggae rockers Spred the Dub play the free Music on the Rocks concert series 7 p.m. Friday at the Ocean Avenue Amphitheatre in Boynton Beach (Facebook.com/SpredTheDub) … Hillside Spirit Revival brings indie harmonies to Dada in Delray Beach 10 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/HillsideSpiritRevival) … Boca Raton alt-country duo 33 Years plays the Pompano Beach Green Market 10 a.m. Saturday (33Years.com) … Singer-songwriter Ella Herrera plays Subculture Coffee in Delray Beach 9 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/ItsEllaHerrera) … Everymen, Que Lastima and Spred the Dub play Propaganda in Lake Worth 8 p.m. Saturday (PropagandaLW.com) … Fort Lauderdale’s bikes-and-booze stop Two& will have a free show on Saturday night with five bands: Calm Bomb, Wilkes Oswald, Narvee, Florence & Normandie and Woolbright (Facebook.com/TwoAndWhatever) … The Machine pays tribute to Pnk Floyd at the Coral Springs Center for Arts 8 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/CoralSpringsCenterForTheArts) … Pop violinist Michelle Lambert performs at Schnebly Redland's Winery in Homestead 1-5 p.m. Sunday (Facebook.com/SchneblyWinery) …
