Willie Nelson on his way to Pompano Beach

Outlaw country icon Willie Nelson will perform Feb. 13 at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater, with tickets scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17.

Tickets will cost $35-$99.50 at AXS.com. Los Lonely Boys will open the 7:30 p.m. concert.

At 84, Nelson remains one of the most vital performers in country music, last month releasing “Willie Nelson and the Boys (Willie's Stash, Vol. 2),” a collaboration album with sons Lukas and Micah that pays tribute to music written by some of his favorite Hanks: Williams, Cochran, Locklin and Snow.

David McClister Willie Nelson will perform Feb. 13 at Pompano Beach Amphitheater. Willie Nelson will perform Feb. 13 at Pompano Beach Amphitheater. (David McClister)

Last week, Nelson won the Country Music Association’s Musical Event of the Year award for “Funny How Time Slips Away,” a duet with Glen Campbell from Campbell’s final album, “Adiós.”

In a recent interview with Esquire magazine, Nelson said his next projects are a collaboration with rock ’n’ roll trailblazer Jerry Lee Lewis and an album of Frank Sinatra covers.

“Frank Sinatra is my favorite singer, and always has been. For overall great singing, ain't nobody can beat him,” Nelson said. As for Lewis, he said, “Jerry Lee? Yeah, he's out there. Actually, I haven't talked to him about doing the record yet — he hasn't said yes or no — so we will have to wait and see.”

For more information, visit TheAmpPompano.org and WillieNelson.com.

bcrandell@sun-sentinel.com