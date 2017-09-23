Concert review: Zac Brown Band whips up a frenzy

The Zac Brown Band gave the legion of fans who packed Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach Friday night exactly what they came for, beating back the rain with a trademark mix of sing-along hits, ambitious covers and impressive musicianship.

“Homegrown” and “No Hurry,” each a paean to the virtues of small-town life, set the communal, hands-clapping-over-your-head mood early on in a briskly paced concert that ran more than two hours, half of it soaked by intermittent showers the crowd paid little mind to. “Toes” and “Knee Deep” were delivered with friendly jauntiness, thanks to fiddler Jimmy De Martini, and “Chicken Fried” had the crowd shaking their wings and thighs.

Under a distressed, broad-brimmed bowler-style hat, Brown was a showman of few words, letting his nimble guitar playing do most of the talking as the band mined the next layer of fan favorites, including the swinging “I Play the Road,” “Loving You Easy,” with its waa-waa funkiness, the electro-pop of “Beautiful Drug,” the bitter “Cold Hearted” and the achingly romantic “Colder Weather,” played under a disco-ball flicker of lights.

But what defines a Zac Brown Band concert, as it will when the group returns to the West Palm Beach stage Saturday night, are the covers. The ZBB has been juggling a few during the Welcome Home Tour, and if you attend on Saturday and do not get to hear their sublime version of the Allman Brothers’ “Whipping Post,” you have my condolences. It was that good.

Running more than 10 minutes, the song established instant legitimacy with Clay Cook’s uncanny approximation of Gregg Allman’s urgent growl, delivered as the guitarist took a turn behind the keyboards. Brown and fellow guitarist Coy Bowles battled out front, with Brown touching the sky on the signature Duane Allman solos.

But the song achieved its true glory with the addition of guitarist Darrell Scott, an opening act on the tour. The veteran musician and songwriter, notably trim and clean-cut, took “Whipping Post” on an unexpected journey, tracing the edges of jazz, as he and Brown traded electrifying riffs.

Scott returned to the stage later to perform his song made popular by Travis Tritt, “It’s a Great Day To Be Alive,” with Brown introducing him as “one of our musical heroes.” Do not miss his opening set on Saturday.

Brown also gave a poignant take on Brandi Carlile’s eloquent “The Eye” (from on her excellent album “The Firewatcher’s Daughter), with the crowd offering a few extra hoots for the lyric “You can dance in a hurricane.” Kings of Leon’s yearning “Use Somebody” got the crowd going, and U2’s delicate ballad “One” produced one of the night’s biggest sing-alongs.

The concert-closing encore was, again, a study in eclecticism, beginning with Brown’s tender acoustic cover of John Prine’s broken-hearted “All the Best.” This, of course, gave way to Guns ‘N Roses’ howling “Paradise City,” or a snippet of the guitar intro to the song. Just as the crowd began to bang their heads, the band abruptly stopped playing, prompting a groan from the assembled.

Brown, Cook and Bowles then ripped into note-for-note versions of iconic rock-guitar anthems from Led Zeppelin (“Whole Lotta Love”), Van Halen “(Panama”), AC/DC (“Back in Black”) and others, each time their spirited duels lasting only long enough to tease, as the crowd waited to see which song would get played in full. On Friday, it was Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.” On Saturday, who knows where the wheel will stop?

Local makes good

Pop-country singer and part-time Palm Beach County resident Caroline Jones was an opening act, going on before Scott at about 7 p.m. Jones, best known for the song “Tough Guys,” was named one of the 10 New Country Artists You Need to Know by Rolling Stone in January.

Midway through his set, Brown brought Jones onstage for an acoustic-guitar duet on his empowering song “The Day That I Die,” calling Jones “a fantastic new artist.” For more information, visit CarolineJones.com.

The Zac Brown Band performs 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, in West Palm Beach. Darrell Scott and Caroline Jones are the opening acts. Tickets cost $27.75-$77.75 at LiveNation.com.

CAPTION SunFest kicked off May 3 in downtown West Palm Beach and will end on May 7. SunFest kicked off May 3 in downtown West Palm Beach and will end on May 7. CAPTION SunFest kicked off May 3 in downtown West Palm Beach and will end on May 7. SunFest kicked off May 3 in downtown West Palm Beach and will end on May 7. CAPTION A look at some of the best weekend music options, from SunFest and Rolling Loud to the Passenger Festival. A look at some of the best weekend music options, from SunFest and Rolling Loud to the Passenger Festival. CAPTION DJ, producer and remixer MK is back in South Florida for Miami Music Week. He says this is his seventh or eighth year attending the event, though the Los Angeles-based house DJ has been performing in Miami since 1993. MK will play four shows this week in Miami before jetting off to California to play a music festival called Beyond Wonderland. SouthFlorida.com interviewed MK in the lobby of Miami Music Week’s official hotel, the Delano in Miami Beach, before his first performance of the week, Shiba San x MK at the FDR Delano. That performance is part of a national tour the pair is doing. MK will play at the Cookout pool party at noon, Thursday, March 23, at the W South Beach and at his curated MK + Friends at the Surfcomber pool on Friday, March 24. He’ll close out the week at Bardot on Friday night. Click here for more Miami Music Week parties. DJ, producer and remixer MK is back in South Florida for Miami Music Week. He says this is his seventh or eighth year attending the event, though the Los Angeles-based house DJ has been performing in Miami since 1993. MK will play four shows this week in Miami before jetting off to California to play a music festival called Beyond Wonderland. SouthFlorida.com interviewed MK in the lobby of Miami Music Week’s official hotel, the Delano in Miami Beach, before his first performance of the week, Shiba San x MK at the FDR Delano. That performance is part of a national tour the pair is doing. MK will play at the Cookout pool party at noon, Thursday, March 23, at the W South Beach and at his curated MK + Friends at the Surfcomber pool on Friday, March 24. He’ll close out the week at Bardot on Friday night. Click here for more Miami Music Week parties. CAPTION Talia J. Medina, Barbara Corbellini Duarte, and Belle Herrera discuss fashion for Ultra Music Festival. Talia J. Medina, Barbara Corbellini Duarte, and Belle Herrera discuss fashion for Ultra Music Festival. CAPTION The new monthly web show by singer-songwriter Jim Camacho will debut March 24 on YouTube and iTunes. The new monthly web show by singer-songwriter Jim Camacho will debut March 24 on YouTube and iTunes.

bcrandell@sun-sentinel.com