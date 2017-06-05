Who are you? | The Monday Hit List

To sign up for the Monday Hit List newsletter, click here.

Good afternoon, South Florida. Consider this your annual reminder to read "War and Peace."

(Photo: Barbara Corbellini Duarte)

The Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park marked four years in business this past Saturday with a party it called the Beer Factory Bash, a sort of pun on "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory." Barbara Corbellini Duarte scored a golden ticket and photographed the event. And because a little nonsense now and then is relished by the wisest men, the party also introduced four Wonka-themed beers, which Phillip Valys wrote about here.

Recommended listening: "Our Endless Numbered Days" by Iron and Wine

(Photo: Ann Wilson)

On the tour that will bring her to Fort Lauderdale on Thursday night, Ann Wilson has been displaying a serious Who fixation, performing three songs by -- and don't even entertain the idea of quarreling with me here -- the greatest rock band of all time. Wilson opens her show with "The Real Me" from "Quadrophenia," and then immediately checks off two songs by Heart, the infinite "Barracuda" and Zep-toned "Crazy on You." She later returns to the Who with the granitic "Won't Get Fooled Again" and "Love, Reign O'er Me," the "Quadrophenia" track that, as Ben Crandell reports in his recent interview with Wilson, has the singer thinking about her friend Chris Cornell, the Soundgarden singer who committed suicide on May 18. “That song has always been really meaningful for me with or without anyone’s passing," Wilson told Crandell. "It’s totally about looking for God, I think. It’s somebody raising their hands up and just pleading for understanding. Metaphorically you could say that’s where Chris was."

Recommended listening: "Won't Get Fooled Again" by the Who

(Photo: AP)

Ben Crandell reports that one of our finest actors will host "An Evening With Pacino" on Sept. 15 at the Fillmore Miami Beach, where the "Author! Author!" star will field questions from the audience. With any luck, every inquiry will concern this scene, by far his greatest accomplishment on- or offscreen.

Recommended listening: "Slip Away" by Perfume Genius

(Photo: Joe Cavaretta)

“I never finished high school, never went to culinary school. The only diploma I have is one from a pizzamaking course. But I’m proof that it’s never too late to turn things around. I took that Bossi name, which was tarnished and filled me with shame and resentment, and am working to make it something great.” Mike Mayo profiles South Florida restaurateur Louis Bossi in a story that involves so much more than food.

Recommended listening: "Different Now" by Chastity Belt

(Photo: Getty Images)

There was a time when I would have been thrilled to hear about an Arcade Fire concert in South Florida. Now? Well, I just hope the band's forthcoming tour goes light on songs from "Reflektor."

Recommended listening: "Ready to Start" by Arcade Fire

— compiled by SouthFlorida.com editor Jake Cline, Twitter.com/jakeflorida, Facebook.com/JakeCline

