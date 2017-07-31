Florida Supercon pics, 'Fast Times' screenings, Los Fuegos review | The Monday Hit List

To sign up for the Monday Hit List newsletter, click here.

Good afternoon, South Florida. Stay safe out there.

(Photo: Phillip Valys)

Someone -- Robin?-- laid an egg this weekend outside the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center, as "a massive traffic jam" left would-be attendees of Florida Supercon sweating in their cars and tights on 17th Street Causeway. “It took me an hour to go three blocks,” one frustrated driver told the Sun Sentinel's Mike Clary. The convention, an annual gathering for fans of comic books, superhero movies and the like, featured appearances by celebrities such as Darryl McDaniels of Run-DMC and thousands of people who I guarantee have seen more episodes (that is, at least two) of "Game of Thrones" than I have. Clary and Phillip Valys brought back photographic evidence that the fantasy fest was not all honking and cursing.

Recommended listening: "Patience" by Guns N' Roses

(Photo: Cady Herring)

Cady Herring spent the weekend hanging with soccer fans at Hard Rock Stadium and Bayfront Park, photographing followers of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona as they prepared to watch the latter beat the former 3-2 in the first El Clasico to be held in the United States. If you missed the game, or couldn't scrape together a gazillion dollars for a ticket, you can still head over to Brickell for a free, slightly demented look at the game's biggest stars.

Recommended listening: "High Ticket Attractions" by the New Pornographers

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

“Fast Times at Ridgemont High” turns 35 this year, and the movie that prompted every kid in my middle school to purchase checkerboard Vans and "Led Zeppelin IV" is getting anniversary screenings at theaters across South Florida. As Ben Crandell reports, the first round of screenings took place on Sunday, with more to follow Wednesday at theaters from Royal Palm Beach to South Miami. "I went to Lake Worth High School in the '70s, and that was everybody I knew," Paul Castronovo, South Florida radio personality and "Fast Times" fan, told Crandell. "I surfed, and I knew these guys. Wearing the vans, and ‘Duuuude.’ ” Crandell also spoke to the University of Miami's Christina Lane about the importance of the film. "One of the ways you want to look at ‘Fast Times’ is that without a small movie like that," Lane says, "you wouldn’t have more important movies. ‘Breakfast Club’ may not have come about without a film like ‘Fast Times.’ ” To borrow some words from Jeff Spicoli, this is U.S. history. I see the globe right there.

Recommended listening: "Kashmir" by Led Zeppelin

(Photo: Mike Stocker)

If you could marry a restaurant, which restaurant would you marry? That's a weird question, right? Blame Mike Mayo, who in his recent review of Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann, noted that the fancy Miami Beach hotel eatery "is the South Florida restaurant I’d most want to marry." Created by "Argentina's most famous chef and one of the world's most acclaimed grill masters," Los Fuegos is located at the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, home to that silly Damien Hirst sculpture (watch the video). "It is drop-dead gorgeous," Mayo writes of the restaurant, "much of the food is delicious, and the service is impeccable, attentive without being stuffy or overbearing." Ain't love grand?

Recommended listening: "Marry Me" by Drive-By Truckers

— compiled by SouthFlorida.com editor Jake Cline, Twitter.com/jakeflorida, Facebook.com/JakeCline

