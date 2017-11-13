Patti Smith remembers, Waxahatchee storms | The Monday Hit List

Good afternoon, South Florida. Read on.

Chances are good that when Patti Smith appears tonight at the Miami Book Fair to read from her new book, "Devotion (Why I Write)," she won't leave the stage before delivering a song or two. During her most recent appearances at the fair, in 2015 and 2010, Smith performed "Wing" and "Because the Night," respectively. Could we be so lucky to hear her sing Bob Dylan's "A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall," which she movingly performed in front of an orchestra at the 2016 Nobel Prize Award Ceremony? Probably not, as Smith recently told Phillip Valys that her memory of the evening is not a good one. Visibly nervous at the ceremony in Stockholm, Smith paused twice, the gravity of the song and the setting overpowering her. “It was a very painful moment," Smith says. "The king and queen staring at you, the laureates looking at you. ... I didn’t give the best performance. But I found out the next morning that I was able to connect emotionally with more people than if I had done it perfectly.”

Recommended listening: "A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall" by Patti Smith

"Waxahatchee was out for blood at Thalia Hall," a Chicago Tribune headline read this summer. Don't mistake that for hyperbole. "Out in the Storm," the new album from the Philadelphia-based band led by singer-guitarist Katie Crutchfield, is a ripped-open indictment of a toxic lover, and Crutchfield -- or her narrator -- makes a compelling case for the accused's guilt over the course of these 10 cutting and invigorating songs. No one, however, exits this album unscathed, and that includes the listener. "I hoped howling out all this truth would be liberating," Crutchfield sings. "But all the pity spills from the seams, and everyone questions the unseen." The kicker? "It sets you free." Waxahatchee will perform Tuesday night at Gramps in Miami.

Recommended listening: "Recite Remose" by Waxahatchee

A publicist for Taylor Swift's forthcoming stadium tour, which Ben Crandell reports will stop next August in Miami Gardens, describes the pop star's new album, "Reputation," as "unanimously critically-acclaimed." I'm not saying a word about it.

Recommended listening: "Records" by Lily Hiatt

The House of Creatives Music Festival returned this weekend to Virginia Key with a lineup that included synthy dance-pop bands such as MGMT, Wild Belle and Washed Out. Photographer Leslie Ovalle was there, and even saw some guitars.

Recommended listening: "Feel It All Around" by Washed Out

Christine Dolen reviews "Peter and the Starcatcher," a sort of musical prequel to "Peter Pan" playing at the Broward Center: "The cast performs with exuberance, unflagging energy and plenty of volume," Dolen writes. "Those prone to falling asleep at the theater will have to nap elsewhere (hurrah!)." Note: The show is based on a children's novel co-written by Dave Barry. There may be boogers.

Recommended listening: "Growin' Up" by Bruce Springsteen

