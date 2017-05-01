SunFest guide, Steve Earle tickets, Red Hot Chili Peppers concert photos | The Monday Hit List

To sign up for the Monday Hit List newsletter, click here.

Good afternoon, South Florida. And to you, Night Ranger.

(Photo: Barbara Corbellini Duarte)

The only time I saw the Red Hot Chili Peppers in concert, the group's bassist, Flea, performed in a diaper. His attire was not inappropriate. Flea was slightly better dressed during the persevering funk-rock band's show this past Friday at AmericanAirlines Arena, as evidenced by these photos from Barbara Corbellini Duarte.

Recommended listening: "True Men Don't Kill Coyotes" by Red Hot Chili Peppers

(Photo: Claire Perez)

Dining critic Claire Perez recently visited Bowery Coastal, the restaurant side of a live-music venue in West Palm Beach that was once home to a B.B. King's Blues Club. Did she like it? Well, know that the words "drastic" and "irritating" appear in her review.

Recommended listening: "On the Beach" by Neil Young

(Photo: Barbara Corbellini Duarte)

Barbara Corbellini Duarte spent a bit of Friday night in Oakland Park, where the city's "Dancing in the Streets" party reportedly stretched for a mile down Main Street. “I call this event ‘Music on Main Street’ on steroids, because it’s going to be huge,” Kathleen Margoles, the city's director of community and economic development, told Duarte early last week. Judging by Duarte's photos of the event, roid rage does not appear to have been a problem.

Recommended listening: "In the Street" by Big Star

(Photo: Parker Playhouse)

Ben Crandell offers the news that Steve Earle, songwriter, actor, writer and first-rate curser, will bring the tour promoting his forthcoming album, "So You Wanna Be an Outlaw," to Fort Lauderdale. Making that much-needed good news even better: Los Lobos will open the show.

Recommended listening: "Yours Forever Blue" by Steve Earle and the Del McCoury Band

Phillip Valys laughs at me every time I say this, but Night Ranger is by far the only band I'm interested in seeing at this year's SunFest. Weezer? Whatever. Does their drummer sing? Blink-182? Please. Do they still rock in America? Macklemore and Ryan Lewis? Ha! Has their music ever appeared in a Paul Thomas Anderson movie? I don't know, and I don't care, because my price for flight is Night Ranger* at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in West Palm Beach. If you need to know who else is playing the festival, how to get there (motoring!), where to buy tickets and what not to bring, Valys can tell you. You can also read Valys' interview with Thom Powers of the New Zealand band the Naked and Famous, who may as well have called themselves Not Night Ranger.

(*To be honest, I really only want to see what happened to the band members' hair.)

Recommended listening: "Sister Christian" by Night Ranger

