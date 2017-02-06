5 ideas for a different kind of Valentine's Day

Tired of the same old Valentine’s Day dinner date? For those looking for alternative ideas, South Florida has plenty to offer. Consider an escape room, indoor skydiving, arcade games and more.

Xtreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale is offering package deals for Valentine's Day. Xtreme Action Park/Courtesy Xtreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale is offering package deals for Valentine's Day. Xtreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale is offering package deals for Valentine's Day. (Xtreme Action Park/Courtesy)

TRY AN ESCAPE ROOM

For the adventurous couple, going to an escape room could be an interesting way to kick off the night. Escape rooms keep popping up throughout South Florida, so you have your pick of themes and storylines. Prices start at $15. You can escape an Egyptian tomb, solve a Sherlock Homes-inspired mystery, or be stuck in a haunted hospital. Inside the room with a group of people, you have one hour to search for clues and solve the puzzle. Below is a sampling of locations.

The Delray Escape: 900 Linton Blvd., Suite 201a, Delray Beach; 561-501-4046; Delrayescape.com

Master Escape Room: 1700 N. Dixie Highway, Suite 126, Boca Raton; 561-571-5381; Masterescaperoom.com

Lockbox Escape Room: 8490 W. State Road 84, Davie; 954-533-2933; Lockboxescaperoom.com

Sherlock Escape Room: 262 SW 12th Ave., Deerfield Beach; 561-921-7466; Sherlockescaperoom.com

Escape Room Parkland/Coral Springs: 10880 Wiles Road, Coral Springs; 954-667-7330, Insidedabox.com

PanIQ Room Miami: 388 NW 27th St.; 305-927 3727; Paniqescaperoom.com

GO INDOOR SKYDIVING

If you’ve always wanted to skydive but can’t make yourself jump out of a plane, there’s a new option for you. An indoor skydiving facility — scheduled to open on Feb. 14 — will give you the sensation of flying. iFLY Indoor Skydiving features several flight packages, for one or two people or groups. Use the promo code VDAY17 on Valentine’s Day to get a $20 discount on a “Spread Your Wings for Two” package for first-timers or a “Spread Your Wings Return” package. Both packages include two flights per person. Packages start at $69.95.

iFLY Indoor Skydiving: 11690 W. State Road 84, Davie; 954-794-1210; iflyworld.com/fort-lauderdale

GO TO THE ARCADE

Classic arcade games are making a comeback.

From Pac-Man to Atari to pinball, you can find these games at spots like Tenth Level Tavern in Oakland Park and the Silverball Museum in Delray Beach. This is the perfect date option for nostalgia-lovers.

Tenth Level Tavern in Oakland Park features screens with classic video games across the wall and atop the bar. Consoles include systems such as Atari 2600, Nintendo, Super Nintendo and Nintendo 64. You can play the games free of charge.

The tavern also features about 100 varieties of beer, including from local breweries.

Tenth Level Tavern: 1242 NE 38th St., Oakland Park; 954-559-1414; Facebook.com/tenthleveltavern

Meanwhile, the Silverball Museum has more than 200 classic pinball machines, some dating back to the 1950s. Games include Pac-Man, Donkey Kong and Galaga. The museum also features a full liquor bar, with more than 40 craft beers. Prices range from $7.50 to $25, but the museum is offering a “Two for $20” deal on Feb. 14.

Silverball Museum: 19 NE Third Ave., Delray Beach; 561-266-3294; Silverballmuseum.com/delray-beach

PLAN A PLAY DATE

For an action-packed date, try a place that has a little of everything. Activities here include go-kart racing, bowling, roller skating, a paintball room and an arcade. Plus, there’s a cafe and bar!

In honor of the holiday, the park is offering a couples a “$40 Sweetheart Special” for go-kart racing, rope course, roller skating or paintball sessions. All packages come with two arcade cards and a $10 voucher for drinks or ice cream.

Xtreme Action Park: 5300 S. Powerline Road, Fort Lauderdale; 954-491-6265; Xtremeactionpark.com/sweetheart-special

HEAR STEVE SINGING SINATRA

Finally, if you want something different from a traditional restaurant outing — but still romantic — perhaps the music of “Ol’ Blue Eyes” would do the trick. Steve Lawrence will be interpreting the old classics of Frank Sinatra at 8 p.m. Feb. 14 inside the Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. Tickets start at $25.

“Steve Lawrence Sings Sinatra: A Musical Tribute To The Man And His Music”: Kravis Center, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-832-7469; Kravis.org

bduarte@sunsentinel.com, @babicorb