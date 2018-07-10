David Beckham hosting World Cup 2018 semifinal watch party in Miami

Care to watch the 2018 World Cup semifinals tomorrow with David Beckham?

On Tuesday, the English soccer icon announced he’ll host a World Cup watch party at the Wharf Miami for the 2 p.m. July 11 England-Croatia match.

The free watch party will take place noon-7 p.m. at the Wharf, a pop-up food and event space along the Miami River.

The World Cup has kept South Florida transfixed over the past month, with soccer fans flocking to bars, restaurants and even to floating screens in Miami in search of watch parties. But only one of them can boast Beckham’s clout.

News of Beckham’s watch party arrives a day after the retired player released the first image of Miami Freedom Park, a “soccer village” and stadium proposed near Miami International Airport that would house Miami’s first Major League Soccer franchise.

Down the Miami River in Brickell, meanwhile, those in search of a less-crowded watch party may find one at American Social in Brickell. At 2 p.m. July 11, fans can watch the England-Croatia matchup on a massive, 46-foot-long screen floating on the Miami River behind the restaurant.

The David Beckham World Cup watch party will take place noon-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at the Wharf, 114 SW North River Drive, Miami. Call 305-906-4000 or go to DavidBeckhamWatchParty.Eventbrite.com.

CAPTION The Lubben Brothers are a West Palm Beach-based folk ensemble. The Lubben Brothers are a West Palm Beach-based folk ensemble. CAPTION The Lubben Brothers are a West Palm Beach-based folk ensemble. The Lubben Brothers are a West Palm Beach-based folk ensemble. CAPTION Practice your golf swing with friends while enjoying food and drinks at Topgolf, the splashy driving range and sports bar in Miami Gardens. Practice your golf swing with friends while enjoying food and drinks at Topgolf, the splashy driving range and sports bar in Miami Gardens. CAPTION The 15th annual Royal Coils Natural Hair and Beauty Expo offered the latest in hair, beauty and wellness trends as well as product sampling, pampering stations, vendors, runway hair shows, live hair demonstrations and panel discussions with experts. The 15th annual Royal Coils Natural Hair and Beauty Expo offered the latest in hair, beauty and wellness trends as well as product sampling, pampering stations, vendors, runway hair shows, live hair demonstrations and panel discussions with experts. CAPTION Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School drama teacher Melody Herzfeld will receive the 2018 Excellence in Theatre Education Tony Award Sunday, June 10, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School drama teacher Melody Herzfeld will receive the 2018 Excellence in Theatre Education Tony Award Sunday, June 10, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. CAPTION A sold-out crowd watched contestants from hit VH1 show "RuPaul’s Drag Race" perform June 2 at Magic City Casino for the Ultimate Miami Drag Queen competition. Backstage, Cher impersonator Chad Michaels explains what South Florida contributes to the world of drag. A sold-out crowd watched contestants from hit VH1 show "RuPaul’s Drag Race" perform June 2 at Magic City Casino for the Ultimate Miami Drag Queen competition. Backstage, Cher impersonator Chad Michaels explains what South Florida contributes to the world of drag.

pvalys@southflorida.com or 954-356-4364