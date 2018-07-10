SouthFlorida.com
Events

David Beckham hosting World Cup 2018 semifinal watch party in Miami

Phillip Valys
Care to watch the 2018 World Cup semifinals tomorrow with David Beckham?

On Tuesday, the English soccer icon announced he’ll host a World Cup watch party at the Wharf Miami for the 2 p.m. July 11 England-Croatia match.

The free watch party will take place noon-7 p.m. at the Wharf, a pop-up food and event space along the Miami River.

The World Cup has kept South Florida transfixed over the past month, with soccer fans flocking to bars, restaurants and even to floating screens in Miami in search of watch parties. But only one of them can boast Beckham’s clout.

News of Beckham’s watch party arrives a day after the retired player released the first image of Miami Freedom Park, a “soccer village” and stadium proposed near Miami International Airport that would house Miami’s first Major League Soccer franchise.

Down the Miami River in Brickell, meanwhile, those in search of a less-crowded watch party may find one at American Social in Brickell. At 2 p.m. July 11, fans can watch the England-Croatia matchup on a massive, 46-foot-long screen floating on the Miami River behind the restaurant.

The David Beckham World Cup watch party will take place noon-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at the Wharf, 114 SW North River Drive, Miami. Call 305-906-4000 or go to DavidBeckhamWatchParty.Eventbrite.com.

pvalys@southflorida.com or 954-356-4364

