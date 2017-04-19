Beyond the bar: Six fun activities to do while sipping a drink

Move over happy hour. Just sitting at a bar at the end of a work day doesn’t seem to be enough for South Floridians anymore.

Restaurants, bars, breweries and art studios from Palm Beach to Miami-Dade counties are offering unique activities to practice while drinking — from running a 5K to painting a canvas to attending a science talk.

Tap 42 Detox/Retox

You may not need an excuse to drink on weekends, but Tap 42 gives brunch-lovers an excuse to exercise.

About six times a year, Tap 42 in Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton host a Detox/Retox brunch, incorporating food and some sort of exercise.

The event starts at 9:30 a.m. with yoga, barre or another fitness class, and ends with bottomless mimosas and Bloody Mary’s. The whole idea is to detox the body with exercise before “retoxing” it back during brunch.

It costs $10 to participate in the one-hour class, with those proceeds going to local charities such as Women in Distress, the Broward County Humane Society, and the Broward County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association. Brunch costs extra.

Though it usually takes place on Sundays, the next event is set for May 13 at Tap 42 Boca and will be taught by FlyBarre Boca Raton.

Info:

1411 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-463-4900, Facebook.com/Tap42bar

5050 Town Center Circle, Boca Raton, 561-235-5819, Facebook.com/Tap42boca

Painting With a Twist

A bit of wine may help you unleash your inner artist during this step-by-step painting class. Painting with a Twist has studios throughout South Florida, teaching painting classes while participants sip on beer or wine. In most of studios, you must bring the drinks and snacks.

Prices vary by studio, but classes usually range from $25 to $45 per person (includes canvas, painting equipment and paint).

Info: 985-626-3292, Paintingwithatwist.com

Plant Nite

Gardeners and plant lovers can get their hands dirty potting plants while enjoying drinks with this new event taking place at two Miami restaurants.

Love is Blind in Coral Gables has been hosting the event at least once a week, every Tuesday, and sometimes also Wednesdays. Dolores But You Can Call Me Lolita in Miami hosts it about twice a month. Tickets usually start at $45 and include a planter, plants and flowers, decorative accessories and gardening supplies. Drinks cost extra.

Plant Nite was started in Boston, with local gardeners partnering with restaurants to teach customers how to build a tabletop garden during happy hour. Over the years, the event spread into cities across the United States, arriving in South Florida in March.

Info: PlantNite.com

Love is Blind, 225 Altara Ave., Coral Gables, 305-748-6118

Dolores But You Can Call Me Lolita, 1000 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-403-3103

Science on Tap

The South Florida Science Center and Aquarium combines science lectures with South Florida’s love for craft beer with the “Science on Tap” series, offered every other month at a different brewery, pub or restaurant in Palm Beach County.

The free event invites guest speakers, usually scientists in the local community, to discuss the latest science and technology trends. A recent event at Due South Brewing Co. in Boynton Beach featured speaker Eric Schwartz, project manager of “Smart Grid and Innovation” for Florida Power & Light Co.

The next “Science on Tap” will take pace in June.

Info: 561-370- 7740, SFScienceCenter.org.

Running for Brews

Running for Brews is the name of a running group that gathers each week on a mission to sip, socialize and exercise.

Every Tuesday at 7 p.m., the group of about 30 people meets at the Bull Market in Fort Lauderdale, runs 3 miles, then returns to the restaurant to grab a drink together. Runners of all levels participate, with some running and others walking.

It’s free to join the group, but participants need to sign a running waiver and confirm attendance online.

Info: Facebook.com/RunningforBrewsFtLauderdale, RunningForBrews.com

Ales and Asanas

Learn to hold a beer can atop your head during Ales and Asanas, a beer/yoga class at LauderAle brewery in Fort Lauderdale every last Saturday of the month.

Toward the end of the class, the instructor, Alyssa Gruber of 305 Yoga studio, places a can of the brewery’s Heisenberg Ale in front of participants while they do a relaxing pose with eyes closed. She then incorporates the beer with some poses, such as doing spinal twists while focusing on the can or taking small sips while doing ab work.

Tickets include one beer and cost $16 in advance and $20 the day of the event. Part of the proceeds go to a charity. April and May classes will benefit Abandoned Pet Rescue in Fort Lauderdale, according to Gruber.

Info: LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-653-9711 or go to Facebook.com/LauderAle or Facebook.com/AlesandAsanas.

