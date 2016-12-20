South Florida bars and restaurants mark Festivus holiday

South Florida bars and restaurants have a lot of problems with you people, and they'll be settled during celebrations of Festivus, the nondenominational winter holiday invented by the 1990s sitcom "Seinfeld."

Invented by the character Frank Costanza in the 1997 "Seinfeld" episode "The Strike," Festivus is the show's response to the commercialism of Christmas and Hanukkah. Instead of holiday cheer, Festivus rituals include family members accusing one another of being a disappointment, followed by wrestling. Tinsel is distracting, and therefore forbidden. So are Christmas trees. An unadorned aluminum pole, with its high strength-to-weight ratio, is preferred. Festivus is not over until someone is wrestled into submission.

On Friday, Dec. 23, the Mellow Mushroom in Fort Lauderdale will host a Festivus Miracle Celebration from 6 p.m. to midnight, marking timeworn Festivus customs — the Airing of Grievances, the Feats of Strength — with drink specials and free appetizers.

Admission is free, Mellow Mushroom general manager Matthew Rossman says, and embarrassing behavior should be plentiful.

"There won't be huge wrestling matches and no major physical confrontations out on the patio, I hope," says Rossman, who's organizing the Festivus fete with bar manager Matthew Silverburg. "Maybe I'll show up in some sort of onesie and wrestle with employees and make a complete fool of myself."

Rossman, long a fan of "Seinfeld," says he pulled the celebration together in the spirit of community. A recent transplant from New York, he says he moved to Fort Lauderdale without friends or family nearby, and wanted to help new South Floridians commiserate over the holidays. The evening will allow anyone to stand up inside the restaurant, share awkward family moments, grouse about siblings and cousins and recite their favorite "Seinfeld" dialogue.

During the night, drinkers who beat the bartender in an arm-wrestling contest — the Feats of Strength portion of Festivus — will win a free drink or appetizer. To make the centerpiece of Festivus, the aluminum pole, Rossman says the restaurant will duct-tape a stack of PBR cans.

Below are two more bars celebrating Festivus.

Festivus!, 10 p.m.-4 a.m. Friday at the Poorhouse, 110 SW Third Ave., in Fort Lauderdale; free; 954-522-5145 or the Facebook event page

Other than tinsel, local bands the Shakers, the Sensibles and Grey & Orange will add distractions during the night. There will also be an Airing of Grievances, Feats of Strength and an aluminum pole.

Festivus for the Rest of Us!, 8 p.m.-3 a.m. Friday at Ball and Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., in Miami; free, 305-643-7820 or the Facebook event page

The bar's third annual, 21-and-older event will likewise mark the Festivus staples, and add a set by DJ Kenyi in the main bar and a performance by Spam Allstars on the Pineapple Stage.

