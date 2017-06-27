A guide to Fourth of July celebrations in South Florida

America turns 241 years old this Tuesday, July 4, and while we’ve yet to hear of anyone planning to squeeze that many candles onto one cake, we have rounded up the biggest Fourth of July celebrations in Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties. You’ll find fireworks and hot dogs at these events, of course, but you’ll also encounter a “tattoo-artist magician,” games of something called human foosball and a live rendition of “Who Let the Dogs Out.” Happy birthday, USA. Woof, woof. Please note: Most of the following events take place on Tuesday, July 4, and are free unless otherwise indicated. Food is available for purchase. The following are prohibited: alcoholic beverages, glass containers, cans, weapons, sparklers and personal fireworks. Some places do not allow coolers, backpacks, bags larger than 12 inches-by-12 inches, drones, horns, bicycles, lawn-chair bags or barbecue grills. Pets should be left at home. BROWARD COUNTY Coconut Creek: World-class fireworks show at 9 p.m. Monday. Music and fireworks will mix to form a 22-minute program that will feature three distinctive and scenes, each with its own facets. If weather forces cancellation of the show, it will be held 9 p.m. Tuesday. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St. 954-977-6700, CasinoCoco.com. Coral Springs: Fourth of July Celebration. Entertainment begins at 6 p.m. and includes bounce houses and music. There will be a nominal fee for kids’ craft activities, food and refreshments. A grand fireworks display is set to begin promptly at 9 p.m. Parking fee is $3 at the Coral Springs Gymnasium, Mullins Park and the Center for the Arts. Mullins Park, 10000 Ben Geiger Drive. (NW 29th St.) 954-345-2200, CoralSprings.org. Davie: Independence Day Family Fun. Activities include open swimming and inner-tube water polo, fun foam spray, dive in treasure hunt, watermelon-eating contest, kids’ games, petting farm, rides, face painting, craft vendors, Adults’ Zone and free cake (while supplies last) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Smokin’ Aces perform at 7 p.m. Pine Island Pool, 3801 S. Pine Island Park. 954-797-1181, Davie-Fl.gov. Cady Herring Activities are available for the whole family, from the foodie to the fitness buff. Activities are available for the whole family, from the foodie to the fitness buff. (Cady Herring) Vista View Fourth of July Fireworks Viewing – Red, White & View! Get the best seat in the county to view fireworks atop the hill at the park. Depending on weather conditions, Independence Day guests may be able to see the patriotic displays from Davie, Pembroke Pines, Miramar and Sunrise, and possibly Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood. Most of those shows are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m., but feel free to come early and reserve a good spot and bring beach chairs, blankets, food and beverages. Admission before 7:30 p.m. will be the park's regular weekend and holiday gate entrance fee of $1.50 per person (children 5 and younger are free). The price will go up to $2 per person at 7:30 p.m. Vista View Park, 4001 SW 142nd Ave. 954-357-8898, Broward.org. Flamingo Gardens’ Old-fashioned July 4th: Celebrate the Fourth the old-fashioned way with games, 1930s and ’40s music by DJ Digital Anarchy and costume contests. Everyone can enjoy sack racing, Hula-Hooping, and watermelon- and pie-eating contests. Activities are from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mr. and Mrs. Wray will be serving up some of Mrs. Wray's famous barbecue ribs in the historic BBQ Pavilion. Admission is $19.95 for ages 12 and older, $12.95 for ages 3-11, 2 and younger are free. 3750 S. Flamingo Road, Davie. 954-473-2955, FlamingoGardens.org. Deerfield Beach: 4th of July Celebration. The activities take place from noon to 9 p.m. and include music, arts and crafts and food vendors. Stick around for the fireworks at 9 p.m. Main Beach Parking Lot, 149 SE 21st Ave. 954-480-4429, Deerfield-Beach.com/4thOfJuly. Fort Lauderdale: 4th of July Spectacular. The celebration will feature a patriotic extravaganza with a kids’ zone from noon to 5 p.m. Highlights will include DJ, music, bounce houses, water slides, face painting, human foosball and beach games as well as hot-dog- and watermelon-eating contests. The dazzling pyrotechnic display over Atlantic Ocean (simulcast with music on 101.5 LITE FM) takes off at 9 p.m. Check out FortLauderdale.gov/July4 for stress-free parking and shuttle options. Fort Lauderdale Beach, A1A and Las Olas Boulevard. 954-828-5363. Hallandale Beach: Freedom Fest Celebration begins at 1 p.m. and includes live racing, family activities, giveaways, music and barbecue buffet (6-9 p.m., $29 and up). The kids' area features face painters, a tattoo-artist magician and coloring station from 5 to 9 p.m. Grucci fireworks show begins 9:30 p.m. Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Highway. 954-454-7000, GulfstreamPark.com. Independence Day Block Party on Saturday. Mardi Gras Casino gets a jump start on the holiday with a party starting at 6 p.m. There will be entertainment, bead toss and barbecue. Big 105.9’s house band, Big Rock Band, takes the stage from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Don’t miss the fireworks extravaganza. 831 N. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach. 954-924-3200, MGFla.com/Events. Hollywood Beach: Star-spangled Spectacular Celebration. Families are invited to gather on the beach to enjoy a splash pad, music and games or to just relax from 2 to 10 p.m. Buses to the beach will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Returning shuttles will operate between 9:30 and 11 p.m. Check online for more shuttle information. The celebration concludes with a patriotic offshore fireworks display at 9 p.m. Charnow Park, 1500 N. Broadwalk. 954-921-3404, HollywoodFl.org. Lauderdale-by-the-Sea: Fourth of July Celebration. As always, this year's event (presented by the city’s Volunteer Fire Department) begins with a parade at 10 a.m. by the fire station on Bougainvillea Drive (behind Town Hall, 4501 N. Ocean Drive), heading north to Pine Avenue, east to El Mar Drive, south to Hibiscus Avenue and then west to Bougainvillea before heading north and returning to the fire station. Family Fun on the 4th Day, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at El Prado Park, will feature a water slide and fire truck for the kids, as well as other activities. Holiday fare will include hot dogs, lemonade and other kid-friendly food. Fireworks will be shot off from the beach, just north of El Prado Park, 4500 El Mar Drive. 954-776-1000, LBTSEvents.com.

Green Acres: Ignite the Night Independence Day Celebration. This patriotic celebration from 5:30 to 10 p.m. features music by the Groove, “Most Patriotic Dressed” contest, stilt walker, rides, games, arts and crafts and food vendors. Fireworks take off at 9 p.m. Greenacres Community Park, 2905 Jog Road. 561-642-2090, GreenacresFl.gov. Lake Worth: Independence Day Celebration. The annual festivities kick off with a parade at 11:30 a.m. A raft race at 1 p.m. will travel on the Intracoastal Waterway at Bryant Park. Family fun activities are scheduled from 1 to 9:30 p.m. and include a car show, kids’ area and bounce house. Performing musical groups include Gravel Kings, JM& the Sweets, Brothers of Others and blues artist Matthew Curry. Stick around for the fireworks at 9 p.m. Bryant Park, 100 S. Golfview Road. 561-533-7395, LakeWorth.org. Royal Palm Beach: Star Spangled Spectacular. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. with a Kids’ Fun Zone featuring carnival-style rides, slides and games. It runs until 8 p.m. and requires a wristband purchase of $10 per child. More than 20 gourmet food trucks will be part of the Food Truck Invasion. Arts and crafts vendors will sell local artists’ wares and local musicians will provide entertainment throughout the day. In addition, there will be volleyball, cornhole and bass-fishing tournaments as well as paddleboard and kayak rentals. Lawn chairs and blankets are permitted. Avoid traffic delays by arriving early and staying late. Shuttle service is available at 4 p.m. and after the fireworks. Zambelli Fireworks International Show begins at 9:00 p.m. Royal Palm Beach Commons Park, 11600 Poinciana Blvd. 561-790-5149, RoyalPalmBeach.com. Wellington: Fourth of July Celebration. Enjoy the music of Studio 54 Tribute band, bounce houses, face painting, a petting zoo, traditional games (pie-eating, watermelon-eating, Hula-Hoop, egg toss, sack races, tug of war), food trucks, vendors and free bingo beginning at 6 p.m. The evening is topped off with Zambelli Fireworks display accompanied by Studio 54 simulcast music at 9:15 p.m. It will be visible from Village Park and surrounding areas. Free shuttle transportation service is available from the Mall at Wellington Green at the Palm Tran bus stop beginning at 6 p.m. It will not run while the fireworks show is in progress. Bring chairs or blankets. Drinks are allowed. Wellington Parks and Recreation, 11700 Pierson Road. 561-791-4005, WellingtonFl.gov. West Palm Beach: 4th on Flagler. The large outdoor Independence Day celebration runs from 5 to 10 p.m. and features two stages of local acts, military honor ceremony, larger-than-life versions of games (including human foosball and bowling), as well as free kids’ activities. Food and drink options will be available for purchase. An 18-minute fireworks extravaganza over the Intracoastal begins at 9 p.m. Waterfront Promenade and City Commons, 101 N. Flagler Drive. 561-822-1515, WPB.org/CRA. BBQ, Brews & Blues: On Saturday, guests can enjoy free samples of Southern soul food and craft beers by local vendors (while supplies last). Dave Scott and the Reckless Shots as well as soulful blues powerhouse Cece Teneal will be performing. Catch the trolley, available from downtown West Palm Beach, between 5 and 9 p.m. Free parking will be available onsite. Historic Northwest Neighborhood, three blocks north of Clematis Street on Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach. 561-822-1515, WPB.org. MIAMI-DADE COUNTY Coconut Grove: 4th of July Picnic & Fireworks. The annual Old-fashioned Picnic is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Barnacle Historic State Park (3485 Main Highway, 305-442-6866) and features music, food, games and crafts. Admission is $5 for ages 13 and older, $3 for ages 6-12. CocoWalk (3015 Grand Ave.) has patriotic activities planned for 3 to 7 p.m. as well as the traditional Hot Dog Eating Competition at 6 p.m. The celebration then heads to Peacock Park from 6 to 9 p.m., when there will be music, games and face painting. Fireworks show is at 9 p.m. Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Road. 305-443-2604, CoconutGrove.com. Coral Gables: Fourth of July Celebration. This year’s event will include patriotic music by the Greater Miami Symphonic Band at 7 p.m. Grounds will be open to the public at 5 p.m., and complimentary shuttle service will start at that time. Free parking is at: BankUnited Center Surface Lot, 1245 Dauer Drive; Youth Center Parking Lot, 405 University Drive; Garage 4, 385 Andalusia Ave. The last shuttle will depart for the fireworks at 8:15 p.m. Free bike valet parking is at William H. Kerdyk Biltmore Tennis Center (1150 Andalusia Ave.) next to the Biltmore. Hours of operation are 5 to 11 p.m. The fireworks display launches at 9 p.m. Biltmore Hotel, 1200 Anastasia Ave. 305-446-6800, 855-311-6903, CoralGables.com/July4. Doral: Independence Day Celebration. Musical entertainment begins at 5 p.m. Food and beverages will be sold. The grand-finale fireworks show is at 9:20 p.m. Doral Central Park, 3000 NW 87th Ave. 305-593-6600, CityOfDoral.com. Hialeah: Annual Independence Day Celebration. A variety of food trucks and Kids’ Zone activities, plus a concert, are all part of the holiday festivities from 5 to 9:30 p.m. The finale is a fireworks-and-laser show. Ted Hendrick Stadium, 4800 Palm Ave. 305-889-5701, HialeahFl.gov. Miami: America's Birthday Bash. The park is open all day (from 10 a.m.) for lots of fun. The younger set will enjoy the Kids’ Zone from 3 to 7 p.m. There will also be music, and food and beverages may be purchased. Fireworks are shot off barges in Biscayne Bay at 9 p.m. Bayfront Park, 301 N. Biscayne Blvd. 305-358-7550, BayfrontParkMiami.com, Miami4thOfJuly.com.