Bored on winter break? Free events abound at Norton Museum of Art

The family's in town, the presents are unwrapped and winter break looms. Here comes one more holiday gift: The Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach will roll out free arty events between Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Friday, Dec. 30.

The West Palm Beach museum, still under a $64 million expansion that means free admission through the end of 2018, will showcase four days of free animated classics, classical sounds and art-making activities inspired by works on display.

The timing couldn't be better. Museum foot traffic surges during the wintery vacuum between Christmas and New Year's Day, says Glenn Tomlinson, the museum's curator of education. On average, attendance shoots up an extra 300 to 1,000 people compared to other weeks in December, he says.

"It's something we see every year," says Tomlinson, who booked the free programming. "Families are together after the holidays, and they're ready to get out of the house."

All family-friendly events take place between 12:30 and 4 p.m. each day, and include art tours and tea.

Norton Museum of Art/Courtesy Boca Raton violist David Pedraza will perform Tuesday, Dec. 27, as part of free winter break programs Dec. 27-30.at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach. Boca Raton violist David Pedraza will perform Tuesday, Dec. 27, as part of free winter break programs Dec. 27-30.at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach. (Norton Museum of Art/Courtesy)

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Visitors can craft a sculpture inspired by contemporary sculptor Phyllida Barlow, a past museum exhibitor whose massive pieces are built from cardboard, wire netting and other hardware store-style materials. From 2-4 p.m., Boca Raton violist David Pedraza and pianist Anna Nizhegorodsteva will perform a setlist of classical standards and holiday music. The Norton will also screen the animated classic, "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Museumgoers can make a miniature impressionistic painting based on William Merritt Chase's 19th century Long Island landscape "Shinnecock Hills, Autumn." Later, at 2 p.m., Lake Park guitarist Robert Alster will play holiday pop and jazz music. Also screening: "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!"

Thursday, Dec. 29

Teresita Fernandez's nocturnal ocean landscape will serve as inspiration for a 12:30 p.m. art-making class. At 2 p.m., Miami's Jazz Harp Trio (harpist Scott Marischen, bassist Josh Hill and percussionist David Schanzer) will cover classics by Miles Davis, Sting and others. Screening: "A Charlie Brown Christmas." During the 5-9 p.m. Art After Dark, the museum's every-Thursday evening series, Hammond B3 organist Gianni Bianchini will bring his trio, and visitors can decorate their own dreidel.

Friday, Dec. 30

Visitors can build a mixed-media collage based on the Cuba-centric painting "Si Se Pudiera" by Jose Bedia. Meanwhile, at 2 p.m., Palm Beach's Stradivarius Chamber Ensemble will bring holiday arrangements for piano, flute and cello. Screening: "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!"

The Norton Museum of Art's free winter break programs will take place 12:30-4 p.m. daily between Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Friday, Dec. 30, at 1451 S. Olive Ave., in West Palm Beach. Call 561-832-5196 or go to Norton.org.

pvalys@southflorida.com or 954-356-4364