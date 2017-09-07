Hurricane Irma's approach leads to canceled events, closed venues

Hurricane Irma only seems to be increasing in strength as it approaches South Florida. That means lots of canceled plans and closed venues. Here’s a roundup of some cancellations.

The Wolfsonian-FIU museum, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1001: All activities are canceled until further notice.

Paramore at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; Friday, Sept. 8. Concert postponed until Dec. 6. Tickets will be honored on the new date.

All parks in the city of Pembroke Pines are closed until further notice: All games, practices and events are also canceled.

PAMM Tech Week at Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000: All events Sept. 7-10 have been postponed. Tech Week will be rescheduled at a later date.

Coral Springs Museum of Art, 2855 Coral Springs Drive, Suite A; 954-340-5000: The museum will close Sept. 7 until further notice.

The Museum of Discovery and Science and AutoNation IMAX Theater, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-467-6637: Closing at 5 p.m. Sept. 7 until further notice.

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens at 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach; 561-495-0233: Closed as of Sept. 8 until further notice.

“True Colors” at Stonewall National Museum and Archives, 1300 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-763-8565: The VIP preview scheduled for Sept. 7 has been postponed to Sept. 21. The new date for the opening is Sept. 22.

Blackberry Smoke and Chris Robinson with the Brotherhood at Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1801 NE Sixth St, Pompano Beach; 954-519-5500: Sept. 7. concert will be rescheduled; refunds available at point of purchase.

EB Creative Happiness Workshop.at Pipeline Lauderdale, 100 SE Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-251-0040: Plans to reschedule the Sept. 7 workshop have not yet been made.

The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366: All events Sept. 7-10 have been canceled.

The Cult Classic Film Series on Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach; 561-243-7922: Screenings of “Animal House” and “Old School” on Sept. 8 have been canceled.

Steve Earle & The Dukes, with Los Lobos, at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222: Sept. 8 concert has been postponed, with a new date to be announced.

The 561 Foodie Food Truck Series in the 400-500 block of Clematis Street, West Palm Beach: The Sept. 8 event has been postponed.

Ardalan at Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-299-3295: Organizers of this Sept. 8 event plan to reschedule.

Bryan Adams’ concert at Bayfront Park Amphitheatre, 301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; 305-358-7550: The Sept. 8 show has been postponed. Live Nation Florida expects a new date to be announced.

“Glory Days” at The Kelsey Theater, 700 Park Ave., Lake Park; 561-328-7481. The musical will reschedule its inaugural season opener from Sept. 8 to Sept.15.

Miami Paradise, at 1306 N. Miami Ave.; 305-377-2277: According to the party’s Twitter account, the Sept. 8 show has been postponed and will be rescheduled for later in the month.

Dual Frequency South Florida Cultural Consortium at the Art and Culture Center/Hollywood, 1650 Harrison St., Hollywood; 954-921-3274: Opening reception on Sept. 8 has been postponed. The exhibition is scheduled to run through Oct. 22.

Lei'd Back Dinner and Live Auction at the I. T. Parker Community Center, 901 NE Third St., Dania Beach; 954-926-2323: The Sept. 9 dinner will be rescheduled.

Wynwood Dome: Art Walk Edition at 226 NW 22nd Lane, Miami; 305-461-2700: The Sept. 9 event has been postponed.

Festival of the Arts at Broward College’s Bailey Hall, 3501 Davie Road, Davie; 954-201-6884: The free 2017-2018 season preview showcase originally set for Sept. 9 will be rescheduled.

“The Sunshine Boys” and “Saturday Night Fever” performances at Stage Door Theatre at 8036 W. Sample Road, Margate; 954-344-7765: All performances from Sept. 9-Sept. 10 have been canceled.