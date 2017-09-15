Hurricane Irma: Six ways to help in South Florida

With power outages and water shortages due to Hurricane Irma, now is the time for South Florida to band together and help one another. Here are a few fun ways to do so.

Rooftop Relief Concert, 1657 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-901-5900. From 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21.

The concert at the Filling Station Lofts features singer-songwriter Brandon O’Hara, a one-man-bandwho plays rock, reggae, blues and hip-hop on piano and guitar. While the concert is free, attendees are asked to bring at least one of the following:

Canned, ready-to-eat items with pull tops (e.g., vegetables, fruit); protein in pouches or pull-top cans (e.g., tuna, beef stew, chili, canned chicken); snacks such as granola or breakfast bars; peanut butter; toiletries; paper towels and toilet paper; diapers; and cleaning supplies such as mop buckets, brooms, bleach wipes, bleach and garbage bags

Guests are asked to RSVP in advance at Eventbrite.

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-434-9600. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 15 through Oct. 1.

The science museum has partnered with Feeding South Florida to collect food and hygienic supplies for South Florida communities affected by the storm. Monroe County and the Florida Keys will also receive donations. The museum asks for people to drop off items at the museum-facing loading dock on Biscayne Boulevard. The list of items includes:

Water, applesauce, fruit cups, beans, canned meals, canned soups, canned tuna, canned vegetables, cereal, pasta, peanut butter, rice, water bottles and jugs.

Also: anti-bacterial wipes, body lotion, cleaning products, combs and brushes, dental floss, deodorant, dish soap, disposable diapers and wipes, hand and bath soap, hand sanitizer, and laundry detergent.

Please do not bring any items that are homemade, not in original packaging, expired, contaminated or in glass. Alcoholic beverages and energy drinks are also prohibited.

Those who cannot brings supplies can make monetary donations at FeedingSouthFlorida.org.

WALLCAST concert, Soundscape Park, 500 17th St.., Miami Beach. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

The New World Symphony has partnered with the Miami Foundation and the city of Miami Beach for a free concert on Saturday, Sept. 16. The Miami Foundation will collect donations for those affected by the storm. The New World Center lobby will be open for people to get some air conditioning and free Wi-Fi while charging their cell phones. Whole Foods will provide fresh fruit and bottled water. The Encore WALLCAST concert will feature conductor Michael Tilson Thomas, the New World Symphony Fellows and pianist Emanuel Ax, who will perform pieces by Mozart and Schoenberg.

Sounds of Relief at Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-299-3295. From 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.

Party for a purpose with 12 hours of techno and house music from 12 local DJs. A $5 ticket gets guests entry and a free drink, and all proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to hurricane relief. Throughout the day, there will be raffles for prizes such as a bar tab, gift certificates and a Michael Kors watch. All proceeds from raffle sales will go to hurricane relief, as well. Cash Only has partnered with Peanut Butter Jelly Project, a nonprofit focused on local homeless and veteran communities.

Nikki Beach brunch, 1 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; 305-538-1111. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.

Out of power and need a place to work? Head to Nikki Beach through Saturday, Sept. 16, for free Wi-Fi and a complimentary cup of coffee. On Sunday, Sept. 17, bring canned goods, hygienic products, diapers or toiletries and receive a free cocktail. Nikki Beach’s all-you-can-eat brunch costs $49.95 and serves food such as paella, homemade pasta, sushi, ribs and homemade omelets.

“An Evening With Victor Victoria” at Lips, 1421 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 305-597-4404. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Dan Linblade, president and CEO of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce, and Heiko Dobrikow, executive vice president of the Las Olas Company, will make their stage debut at Lips’ “An Evening With Victor Victoria.” The show and fundraiser supports hurricane relief efforts, in partnership with Neighbors 4 Neighbors. Lindblade and Dobrikow will be made over by the ladies of Lips, who will perform throughout the three-course dinner. VIP tickets cost $150 and include two cocktails with dinner, plus priority seating. General admission includes the three-course dinner. Tax, gratuity and valet parking are included with both tickets.

Tickets can be purchased through Neighbors 4 Neighbors at BlackTie-SouthFlorida.com.

TJMedina@SouthFlorida.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.