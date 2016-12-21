The single goal of MatzoBall: Fewer Jewish singles

Before the first MatzoBall 30 years ago, Audrey Orenstein revealed her quixotic mission, describing a quest so fantastical that finding supportive words tested even the most encouraging of Jewish mothers.

"I said to my mother, 'I want a nice, tall Jewish boy,'" Orenstein recalls, her laugh an acknowledgment, even now, of the folly in that statement. For her mother, this was the search for a Sasquatch riding a unicorn. "She said, 'Give it up. You can't find one.'"

Undaunted, Orenstein arrived at the inaugural MatzoBall in a Boston nightclub packed with friends from high school and the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where she was studying computer science. Her mission impossible ended quickly.

"There he was, 6-foot-3, across the floor," Orenstein says. "So I picked him up and took him home."

Because anything is possible at the MatzoBall.

Boca Raton resident Andy Rudnick, a former Boston University student, this year celebrates the 30th anniversary of his creation, the MatzoBall, now a nationwide series of high-energy Christmas Eve parties in which Jewish singles fill empty bars and nightclubs while their non-Jewish friends are busy with yuletide celebrations.

Andrew and Catherine Rudnick. Andrew Rudnick, pictured with wife Catherine, is the founder of MatzoBall, the Jewish singles event held on Christmas Eve.

There are three events in South Florida this year, taking place at Il Bacio in Delray Beach, Vibe Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale and at Liv nightclub at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, where the MatzoSplash Pool Party follows on Christmas Day. Other gatherings will occur in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles.

Hitch in the plans

Rudnick has a single goal for the MatzoBall: Getting unattached Jews married. The parties, aimed at people ages 21-49, are co-sponsored by the Society of Young Jewish Professionals and the Jewish dating site JDate.

On Christmas Eve, the MatzoBall will bring South Florida Jews to Vibe Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale, Il Bacio in Delray Beach and Liv nightclub at the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami Beach.

Of course, growing a business based on making Jewish singles no longer single requires a new production line. Rudnick is offering discounted hotel rooms at the Fontainebleau on Christmas Eve as an unsubtle hint.

"There's a new Jew being born every day, as a result of my efforts, of course," Rudnick says, with a laugh. "It's a self-perpetuating system, if you understand what I'm saying. If two Jews get married, they constantly make three or four more, right? You've got to plant the seeds, brother."

The role of modern-day Yente is not an abstract concept for Rudnick: He met his wife, Catherine, at a MatzoBall in 1997. Their first date was about seven weeks later (she rejected his initial request), and a year after that they were married with twins on the way.

The MatzoBall is similarly efficient, filling clubs with people already looking for a relationship, Rudnick says.

"I honestly believe there's not just one person out there for you, there are several people out there. But when two people meet who are mentally prepared to commit to a relationship, that's when sparks fly," Rudnick says. "The MatzoBall presents the best opportunity, because that's the way [attendees] are thinking when they go there. I can go to a nightclub anytime I want, but why would I go to the MatzoBall? I'm going there to meet the Jewish guy or Jewish girl of my dreams."

Audrey Orenstein's tall Jewish boy turned out to be a young professor at her university, Jack Orenstein, now her husband and father of their two daughters. One daughter has attended a MatzoBall.

"Especially in this Tinder world, where everybody's meeting online and swiping, I think it's even more important to do one of these mixers, where you can see chemistry in action," Audrey Orenstein says.

Jack had a more prosaic reason for being at the MatzoBall 30 years ago: "It was just something to do that night. It was the only thing going on in Boston."

Which is central to the genius of Rudnick's idea. Every Christmas Eve, the hottest bars and clubs in cities across the country sit empty while thousands of young Jews are looking for entertainment. That the 2016 MatzoBall coincides with the first day of Hanukkah and falls on a Saturday should make this night on the town all the more popular.

Las Olas vibe

Vibe Las Olas will be hosting its first MatzoBall, and Aaron Abramoff, director of operations for the Restaurant People, owners of Vibe Las Olas, expects "an epic night." The party at Vibe will be led by the Miami Heat's charismatic host Uptown Dale.

"We checked it out about five or six years ago when it was at Hard Rock, and we've wanted to bring it to downtown ever since," Abramoff says. "We're expecting record crowds with the event being hosted downtown this year and … we're definitely going big."

Fort Lauderdale resident Tammy Goldstein will be with a girlfriend at Vibe Saturday night. Will it be her goal to make a connection with a new guy or just have a fun night out posting pictures of the skin-baring crowd back to frozen friends in her hometown Chicago?

"I'm going to go with both … I'm not going out to meet someone, but it's definitely a great time to mingle with some other Jewish people. The night will be young, so we'll see where it takes us," she says. "It's Saturday night, and Vibe is always a great time. There's always great music playing, dancing, and everyone's always having fun. … It's definitely something for Jewish people to do besides go to the movies and eat Chinese food."

Goldstein, 32, admits that celebrating the first day of Hanukkah with friends and family on Saturday requires a balancing act. Her parents, who live in Delray Beach, are planning their major Hanukkah party on Sunday, allowing her to party at Vibe Saturday night guilt-free.

"No, they're happy. They say, 'Hey, go to MatzoBall. Have a great time. Please find a nice Jewish husband,'" Goldstein says, laughing. "They're still waiting for that."

The MatzoBall will take place 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at three South Florida locations: Il Bacio, 29 SE Second Ave., Delray Beach; Vibe Las Olas, 301 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; and Liv nightclub at the Fontainebleau Resort, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. General-admission tickets cost $30 for parties at Il Bacio and Vibe Las Olas, $50 at Liv. The party at the Fontainebleau will be followed on Christmas Day by the MatzoSplash Pool Party, which costs $30. A ticket for admission to the MatzoBall at Liv and the pool party costs $60. The MatzoBall has a special $249 rate for those who wish to stay overnight at the Fontainebleau on Christmas Eve. For more information, go to MatzoBall.org.

