Eleven things to do this Memorial Day Weekend

While Memorial Day honors those who have fallen to protect for our freedom, the four-day weekend also provides an opportunity to spend time with friends and family. From dance parties to doggie happy hours, barbecues and beer releases, this weekend has plenty of entertainment options for adults and families. Here are 11 of them.

ART

Artisanal Market, 521 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 6-10 p.m. Saturday, May 27

More than 40 local artists will exhibit work at this free art walk in FAT Village. Expect to find work in paint, chalk and paper, along with vendors selling baked goods and vintage clothing. Parking will be limited. Admission is free.

Indie Craft Bazaar, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; noon-5 p.m. Sunday, May 28

The Indie Craft Bazaar claims to be the “largest of its kind in Broward County,” according to the event’s Facebook page. More than 65 vendors will set up shop among Revolution Live, America’s Backyard and Stache in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Stache’s coffee bar will serve Panther Coffee, while bars throughout the fair will serve $3 mimosas and other adult beverages. Admission is $5.

BEACH

Great American Beach Party, 300 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27

The eighth annual Great American Beach Party returns to the intersection of A1A and Las Olas Boulevard for a free, family-friendly, all-day affair. Six bands will perform reggae, rock, funk and country on two stages. Eddie Money, known for hits such as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight,” performs at 4:45 p.m. Additional entertainment includes a classic-car show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a sand-castle contest from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The “family fun zone” is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with face painting, bounce houses and wildlife exhibits. A military tribute takes place at 2:30 p.m.

May’s Dogs, Beaches and Brews, 911 Sunrise Lane, Fort Lauderdale; 5-10 p.m. Friday, May 26

Spend some quality time with your furry friend at the beach, near A1A and Sunrise Boulevard. You and your dog can soak up the sun and sand from 5 to 7 p.m. before heading to the World Famous Parrot Lounge for happy hour from 7 to 10 p.m. Everglades Angels Dog Rescue will be onsite, accepting donations and raffling off prizes such as baskets with dog toys or wine. Those who donate $5 to Everglades Angels Dog Rescue will receive a free drink. Please note: Pets must have permits to play on the beach. Permits start at $7 and can be purchased through Parks and Recreation Administration.

BEER

FemAle Brew Fest, 517 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, May 28

The first FemAle Brew Fest spotlights female brewers, cicerones, fashionistas and musicians. Learn from women who brew beer at places such as Doral’s MIA Beer Company, Miami’s J. Wakefield Brewing and West Palm Beach’s Accomplice Brewing and Ciderworks. Ticket holders will be able to taste local and national beers. Boutiques Sugar Luxe Society and the Wander Shop will be onsite selling clothing. Other vendors include Black Orchid Soap Company, Phin & Phebes ice cream and Dora's Greek Bakery. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Brews, Blues and BBQ, 26 Degree Brewing, 2600 E. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach; noon-11 p.m. Monday, May 29

At this party, 26 Degree Brewing will release a new apple-pie-amber ale beer on Memorial Day. Fifteen beers will be on tap, costing $5 to $7. E&J Texas BBQ will grill all day, serving items such as beef-short-rib grilled cheese ($12) and smoked-brisket tacos ($10). A quinoa salad ($8) will be available for vegetarians. Meanwhile, the Blues Crusaders will perform from 2 to 5 p.m. The event is free to attend.

DANCING

Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; from 9 p.m.-4 a.m. Friday, May 26-Sunday, May 28

One of Fort Lauderdale’s newest watering holes will host three parties over Memorial Day Weekend. Friday night’s will kick off with Anthony Attalla, a house DJ from Chicago. Saturday’s Hi Fi party will showcase local talent with scratch master Immortal and DJ Donnie Lowe. Go through the alley entrance to enter the back room, where Shade and DJ Icey will spin tunes. Cap off the trilogy of events with hip-hop veteran Biz Markie. Friday and Sunday tickets cost $13.30 each. Admission to Saturday’s party is free.

Shiba San and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 11 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, May 27-Sunday, May 28

While doors to Space open at 11 p.m. Saturday, it’s likely neither of these electronic DJs will blast off until the wee hours of Sunday morning. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, or TEED, plays a mixture of indie pop and future house while dressed lavishly, often in colorful headdresses or iridescent, oversize collars. . Shiba San’s G-house sound combines his hip-hop background with deep house. Expect the party to last well past sunrise. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased on Ticketfly.

HIP-HOP

Trap Karaoke, the Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami; 8 p.m.-midnight Friday, May 26

Be the star of the show and take the stage at Trap Karaoke. The touring event will make its first and only stop in Miami on Friday, May 26. Sign up in advance to rap along to your favorite beats. Many of the stops on Trap Karaoke’s tour have had surprise guests such as LeBron James and Petey Pablo. Tickets cost $20 and $30 , and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

South Florida Hip-Hop Festival, Churchill’s Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 8 p.m.-3 a.m. Saturday, May 27

¡MAYDAY / Courtesy ¡MAYDAY! will perform at Churchill's Pub on Saturday. ¡MAYDAY! will perform at Churchill's Pub on Saturday. (¡MAYDAY / Courtesy)

Churchill’s Pub hosts a night of hip-hop featuring ¡Mayday! The Miami-based rap group has had many members come and go over the years, but the band continues to mix fast rap rapping and singing over light percussion. Patrick Decile, best known for his performance as Terrel in “Moonlight,” will perform as a special guest under his rap persona Pat Pandoe. Tickets cost $18 online or $20 at the door.