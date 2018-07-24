10 hot events in South Florida in August

Here’s our insider guide to events in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton that tourists and business travelers need to know about and locals might be interested in to give their out-of-town visitors something to do.

AUG. 3 — EVERONE’S A BACKUP SINGER WHEN SEMINOLE CASINO TURNS INTO SOULVILLE

R&B titans such as the Stylistics, Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, and the Dramatics will serve up some sweet soul music at the “70’s Soul Jam” hosted by — get ready for this — Jimmy “J.J.” Walker of 1970s sitcom “Good Times.” Just in case your 8-track player is on the fritz, the Stylistics had hits such as “You’re a Big Girl Now,” “You Are Everything” and “Betcha by Golly Wow.” Chart toppers by Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes include “If You Don’t Know Me by Now” and “The Love I Lost.” The Dramatics’ songbook includes “Watcha See Is Watcha Get” and “In the Rain.” The concert will be held at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40 St. Tickets cost $40-$60. To order, call 800-653-8000 or go to Ticketmaster.com.

AUG. 4 — ODD COUPLE KESHA AND MACKLEMORE BRING DOUBLE BILL TO MIAMI

“The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore” may seem like an odd pairing, even when the two collaborated on the single “Good Old Days” back in 2017, but somehow it just works. And keep in mind that Miami is the next to last stop for the tour (which ends the following day in Tampa), so don’t be too surprised if things get changed up a little as the two bid adieu to their summertime road trip. The concert starts at 7 p.m. at AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd, in Miami. Tickets cost $21-$122. Go to AAArena.com.

AUG. 5 — JANET JACKSON’S RHYTHM NATION IS GOING TO LOSE CONTROL

Janet Jackson brings her signature blend of R&B, dance, funk and industrial beats to South Florida with the “State of the World Tour,” which is actually a continuation of her 2016 tour in support of the “Unbreakable” album. That tour was interrupted by Jackson’s pregnancy. The concert starts at 8 p.m. at AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd, in Miami. Tickets cost $26-$495. Go to AAArena.com.

AUG. 5 — MIAMI BEACH GOES MANGO LOCO

Everything, and we mean everything, you always wanted to know about mangoes (but were too afraid of coming off mega-dorky) will probably be covered at the first annual South Beach Mango Festival. Some of Miami’s top chefs will show their mangocentric dishes, hosting cooking classes and challenging one another in a mango mixology competition. There will also be a mango-eating contest, mango dancers (nope, we don’t know, either), a bounce house and live music. Don’t care for mangoes? Not to worry. The event will also feature avocados, dragon fruit and coconut. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Lummus Park, 1200 Ocean Drive, in Miami Beach. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $12 for Miami Beach residents and free for children under the age of 7. VIP tickets cost $59. Go to SoBeMangoFest.com.

AUG. 8 — DRAG QUEENS DO BROADWAY

Lips Restaurant, a supper club featuring female impersonators onstage and as food servers, will raise some wigs with its new “Twisted Broadway” show. And now, you can get dinner and a show as well as support a cause near and dear to every drag queen’s heart, the Stonewall National Museum and Archives. In order to help the museum preserve LGBT+ culture, the cast at Lips will perform their peculiar takes on Broadway smashes such as “Mary Poppins,” “Dreamgirls,” “Wicked,” “Annie,” “Lion King,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Chicago.” The “Twisted Broadway” benefit starts at 7 p.m. at Lips, 1421 E. Oakland Park Blvd., in Oakland Park. Tickets cost $50 for general admission, $75 for VIP and $600 for a VIP table that seats eight. Go to Stonewall-Museum.org.

AUG. 15, 17-18 — SHAKIRA CAN’T SHAKE SOFLO

Thank goodness Shakira has a home in Miami, because the superstar singer will perform three times in one week. First, she stages her “El Dorado World Tour” at the BB&T Center before performing two nights at the AmericanAirlines Arena. Shakira’s hits include “Hips Don’t Lie,” “Can’t Remember To Forget You,” “Whenever, Wherever” and “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” Shakira fans will tell you that it was while making the music video for “Waka Waka,” which was the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, that she met Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué who is the father of her two children. The first concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, in Sunrise. Tickets cost $39-$186. Go to TheBBTCenter.org. The other concerts starts at 7:30 Aug. 17-18 at AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd, in Miami. Tickets cost $46-$186. Go to AAArena.com.

AUG. 17 — DON’T STOP BELIEVING IN ROCK OF AGES

Heavy metal and rock share the bill with this concert by Def Leppard and Journey. The dynamic duo bring some headbangin’ nostalgia, both being best-selling bands during the heyday of 1980s arena rock, to South Florida. And yes, a few reviews of the tour have gleefully mentioned how loud the shows are. The concert starts at 7 p.m. at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, in Sunrise. Tickets cost $65-$175. Go to TheBBTcenter.org.