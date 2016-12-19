Men's swimwear trends for 2017 | Photos

Bye-bye, big board shorts.

Beaching boys will be showing more leg in 2017. At least if swimwear designers have anything to say about it. Shorter, closer-to-the-body silhouettes were seen during July's Miami Swim Week with midthigh swim shorts, James Bond-esque swim trunks and oh-my-goodness bikinis.

Specifically, we canvassed the guy-glam manufacturers at SwimShow, the largest swimwear trade show in the world staged by the Swimwear Association of Florida at the Miami Beach Convention Center. And we caught the fashion-forward styles at the South Beach Men's Show, a swimwear and underwear group fashion show staged poolside at the Dorchester Hotel.

"Guys are getting more confidence in themselves," says Ryan Lyons, spokesman for Cocksox, one of the labels showing at the South Beach Men's Show. "It's sexy and sleek, not so much the board short, anymore. But we have a board short that hugs the leg a little bit more for someone who wants a board short coverage."

Kathy Hawkins, a distributor in the U.S. for swim brands Bwet, Tribe and 2Eros, agrees. "I think we are trending more European, more fitted and more stylish," she says. "You can walk from the water to the bar and walk down the street in the same pair of shorts.

She also mentions strong trends include color-blocking, mix-and-matched prints and patterns (metallics, stripes, neons) and vibrant, brilliant colors.