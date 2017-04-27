Oakland Park will have people dancing in the streets on Friday

Downtown Oakland Park is having a giant dance party on Friday – a mile-long dance party, to be exact.

From 6 to 10 p.m., Main Street will come alive with music, food, painting activities and more during the “Dancing in the Streets” event, from Northeast 38th Street to Oakland Park Boulevard. The party is an evolution of the city’s “Music on Main Street” event, which features a live band in front of City Hall, typically every last Friday of the month.

“I call this event ‘Music on Main Street’ on steroids, because it’s going to be huge,” said Kathleen Margoles, Community and Economic Development director. “Our downtown is evolving, and so we wanted a way to bring costumers, people to the streets, so they could both frequent the businesses that are here and get used to being in the downtown, and also bring investors and people who might be interested in building their businesses here.”

Participating businesses include Funky Buddha Brewery, Tenth Level Tavern and Big Dog Station. TRAX Art Studios will offer a “paint your own Picasso” activity. Tatts and Tacos Beer Garden will have henna body art and henna tattoo demonstrations, and Dick’s Service Station barbershop will feature hair art.

Among the local music acts performing along Main Street, at Jaco Pastorius Park and some businesses and restaurants will be: Fondo Blanco Latin Band, country music singer Brooklyn Marie, vocalist Jessi Campo, funk band FUSIK, and Eagles tribute band The Long Run.

Parking will not be available along most of Main Street, as it will be closed for the festival. Free parking lots will be open by Dixie Highway and Northeast 38th Street, and a trolley will drive along Main Street.

“I’m excited to see how this is going to work. Our events keep getting bigger and bigger, and better and better,” Margoles said. “It’s going to be fun to have different kinds of music.”

“Dancing in the Streets” will be from 6 to 10 p.m. April 28 along Main Street, from Northeast 38th Street to Oakland Park Boulevard, as well as at Jaco Pastorius Park and some businesses and restaurants. Admission is free. For more information, go to OaklandParkFL.gov or call 954-630-4240.

