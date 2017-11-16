Time capsules, hot dogs and turtle races: Museum of Discovery and Science celebrates 25 years

Fort Lauderdale’s Museum of Discovery and Science will celebrate 25 years in the Arts and Science District. The three-day event takes place Friday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 26, with family-friendly science experiments, turtle races and the unveiling of a1992 time capsule. A new time capsule will be buried in front of the museum on Nov. 24.

“I was there when we planted [the first time capsule] back in 1992,” museum president and CEO Kim Cavendish says. “Of course, I don’t remember what we put in it [laughs]. We were trying to put in things that were an example of things of the time, the popular culture, so it will be fun to open that up.”

The new time capsule is about the size of a carry-on suitcase, and is scheduled to be opened in 2042. Cavendish says she’s thinking about adding a list of popular words or phrases she hopes won’t be relevant in the future. If someone wants to donate a smartphone, she says they’ll gladly bury it.

Throughout the three days, guests can unleash their inner scientists with experiments in which they’ll test hot and cold, magnetism and energy levels. They’ll also be able to make slime and participate in turtle races.

All activities are included in the price of admission. Cupcakes and hot dogs will also be distributed until supplies run out.

Over the past 25 years, the Museum of Discovery and Science has grown to include an IMAX theater, an aviation exhibit and a permanent exhibit titled “Powerful You!,” with interactive activities relating to health and the human body. Cavendish says her favorite feature is the $25 Million EcoDiscovery Center, a wing with an indoor-outdoor exhibit that’s home to live otters. She says a plush version of their unofficial mascot will be added to the 2042 time capsule.

Next year, the museum will complete its newest addition: a 27,000-square-foot park. The Science Park will focus on physics and engineering.

The 25th anniversary celebration will take place Nov. 24-26 at the Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., in Fort Lauderdale. The time capsule ceremony begins 2 p.m. Nov. 24. Call 954-467-6637 or go to MODS.org.

