Principal Patricia Delgado says goodbye to Miami City Ballet

In one of her first performances as a professional dancer, Patricia Delgado remembers watching the Miami City Ballet principals spinning, sliding and jumping across the stage to George Balanchine’s “Who Cares?”

Sixteen years later, Delgado will be dancing her final performances with the company as a principal in the same ballet.

“I remember watching the principals and thinking, ‘I hope one day I get to do those parts,’” said Delgado, 24, a Miami native of Cuban-American heritage. “I think that’s why it means so much to come full circle, because it reminds me of that feeling I had as a little girl, of wishing I could do it.”

The performance is part of “Program Four,” Miami City Ballet’s final show of the season, set for March 31 to April 2 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami and April 8 and 9 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale. The show will also include Balanchine’s “Divertimento No. 15” and Paul Taylor’s “Arden Court.”

Delgado is expected to perform “Who Cares?” on April 1 and 9, and “Divertimento No. 15” on April 2 and 8.

Patricia Delgado and former Miami City Ballet dancer Rolando Sarabia in "Who Cares?" Alexandre Dufaur / Courtesy Patricia Delgado and former Miami City Ballet dancer Rolando Sarabia in "Who Cares?" Patricia Delgado and former Miami City Ballet dancer Rolando Sarabia in "Who Cares?" (Alexandre Dufaur / Courtesy)

Balanchine choreographed “Who Cares?” in 1970 using songs composed by George Gershwin for Broadway musicals between 1924 and 1931. Delgado will perform a pas de deux danced to “The Man I Love” and a solo to “Fascinatin’ Rhythm.”

“It’s the two best combos you get to get on a stage on a night,” she said.

Delgado joined the Miami City Ballet School at age 11, and danced in her first performance with the company at 15. She was offered a contract as soon as she finished high school. Her sister, Jeanette, started there at age 9 and also went on to become a principal.

“It was very organic and very gradual,” she recalled. “I didn’t even realize it was that challenging for other dancers to get jobs, because my journey was so special.”

Through the years, she was promoted from the corps to soloist to principal soloist, landing a principal dancer position in 2007. Remarkable roles have included Odile in Balanchine’s “Swan Lake,” Juliet in John Cranko’s “Romeo and Juliet” and Maria in Jerome Robbins’ “West Side Story Suite.”

Despite what her extensive repertoire may suggest, her journey within the company wasn’t as smooth as her start. She went through four ankle surgeries, two on each side.

“Yes, you do recover. You do get strong. You almost get stronger, but emotionally it’s so tough,” she said. “I had to really find the strength within myself.”

Each time she came back to the dance studio, she found herself having to re-learn movements she had previously mastered.

“There’s a pressure that you can say it’s external, but it’s all internal. It’s what we require and expect of ourselves to be that can sometimes get in the way of how well you perform,” she said. “There were some times in my career that I was too hard on myself.”

Yet the injuries helped her rediscover her love for ballet, she said. While in recovery, she attended company performances. At first, it was hard to watch her peers onstage, but she trained herself to look at the art form as an outsider.

“When you’re very caught up in the work of it, you lose sight of the big picture," she said. “Every time I came back from an injury, I had this new sense: It wasn’t so much about me, it was about us, and what we’re achieving as a company.”

After leaving the company, Delgado plans to move to New York City with her boyfriend, New York City Ballet choreographer Justin Peck. She has plans to keep working with dance but nothing set in stone yet.

“I’ve been traveling to New York for a long time since I was a kid. I’ve always had this love of it, and a little fear. Could I actually move there? A Miami girl?” she said. “But I don’t feel scared anymore.”

Miami City Ballet will perform “Program Four” from March 31-April 2 at the Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami (305-949-6722; ArshtCenter.org); and April 8-9 at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale (954-462-0222; BrowardCenter.org). Admission starts at $20.

