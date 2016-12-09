SantaCon bar crawls this Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Delray Beach and Miami

Santa Claus is coming to town. Hundreds of them, to be exact.

We may not have snow, but there will be plenty of Santas walking around Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Delray Beach on Dec. 17 when three separate SantaCons take place.

The free events encourage people to dress up as Santa Claus or any other holiday themed costume and bar-hop. Ugly sweaters and reindeer antlers are other viable options. Drunk Santas can use the code "SANTACON" to get a free ride to up to $50 with Lyft.

SantaCon Delray Beach

8-11 p.m. Dec. 17 in downtown Delray Beach. Admission is free.

Good, bad and sexy Santas will start the night at the Sandbar, 40 South Ocean Blvd., for a group photo, and then bar hop west onto Atlantic Avenue. The event is free, but organizers will accept donations of unwrapped toys for the Delray Beach Police Department toy drive.

"SantaCon Delray started really small. It was, like, 15 of us when we did the first one six or seven years ago," says Lance Aker, one of the organizers of the event. "And then we started inviting more friends, and word got out. It's getting pretty big."

SantaCon Fort Lauderdale

6 p.m.-4 a.m. Dec. 17 in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Admission is free.

Santas will kick off the night gathering at Mangos Restaurant and Lounge, 904 E. Las Olas Blvd., between 6 and 8 p.m. Organizers will collect gift cards, toys, home goods, new clothes and school supplies to be donated to Kids in Distress.

A Santa Mobile, a convertible covered in Christmas lights, will make a stop at Mangos, bringing Santa Claus and Christmas carolers in. From Mangos, the crawl usually heads west on Las Olas, stopping at several bars, such as American Social, Grille 401 and culminating at Himmarshee Street.

Miami SantaCon

6 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 17 in Coconut Grove. Admission is free.

Coconut Grove's SantaCon has grown so large that organizers decided to skip the crawl and just invite Santas to meet at any of their favorite bars in the area.

Taurus Beer and Whisk(e)y House, Barracuda Taphouse and Grill, Sandbar Sports Grill, Duffy's Sports Grill and Fat Tuesday are some of the bars participating in the event. Several will offer drink specials for people in costumes. Details will be posted on the event's Facebook page.

"SantaCon has taken on a life of its own in Coconut Grove and for the past few years all we really do is make all the information available online so more people can come out and celebrate," says Peter Pinto, one of the organizers of the event.