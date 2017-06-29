From shark diving to tagging, S. Florida offers ways to interact with the big fish

Sharks typically eat fish, not people.

That’s what shark lovers across South Florida want people to understand, and they’re working hard to change what they consider to be the unfair bad reputation of these big, misunderstood creatures. There are shark dives, tagging trips, underwater photography sessions and interactive museum exhibits, designed to help educate people.

Zachary Levitetz / Sun Sentinel Shark photo by Zachary Levitetz. Shark photo by Zachary Levitetz. (Zachary Levitetz / Sun Sentinel)

“I think the misconception of sharks is one of the most outrageous and largest myths ever in the world,” said Bryce Rohrer, owner and operator of Florida Shark Diving in Jupiter. “Vending machines kill more people than sharks every year, which is true. But we don’t have this huge fear of vending machines.”

While Shark Week is still almost a month away (it’s set to start July 23 this year), there are several ways you can interact with and learn about them now and all year long.

Shark diving

There are a few companies in Palm Beach County that offer diving encounters with sharks. Some focus on experienced scuba divers, others take amateurs and first-timers. Some dives are done with a cage, others are cage-free.

On a recent Monday, Florida Shark Diving took five people on a trip to the Gulf Stream off the coast of Jupiter. Dive guide Amanda McRoberts jumped in the water carrying a small crate with bait.

“Sharks!” McRoberts yelled just a few minutes after jumping in.

Wearing snorkels and fins, the five divers jumped in after her. For the next two hours, they swam, cage-free, among about 20 sharks, seeing up to 12 at one given time.

Szilard Janko / Courtesy Florida Shark Diving takes people in cage-free diving encounters with the large fish. Florida Shark Diving takes people in cage-free diving encounters with the large fish. (Szilard Janko / Courtesy)

To attract the sharks, McRoberts crushed an empty plastic water bottle underwater to mimic the sound of struggling fish. She sporadically shook the bait crate, letting chum flow out of it, or let pieces of bait out.

The latter has caused controversy through the years, with some people arguing that feeding sharks while diving could change their behavior. (In fact, a bill sponsored by Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., aims to ban shark feeding in federal waters as an unsafe practice.)

Rohrer countered that the amount of bait they leave out is not significant enough to change the behavior of animals that swim hundreds or thousands of miles across the ocean.

“Our diving is done out in the Gulf Stream, in 100, 200 feet of water, far offshore. All the sharks that we see are highly migratory sharks,” Rohrer said. “Everything we do is a minimum of 4 miles off to the shore, and we’re constantly drifting, we’re not in one location.”

“Nothing we do affects anything happening on the beach. And all sharks we dive with are offshore species of sharks.”

Shark feeding is illegal in Florida waters, so Rohrer sails to federal waters to lead the dives.

He said the awareness and education they provide is beneficial to the species.

“I’d say virtually everybody that comes in our boat, they start out a little nervous, they haven’t seen a shark or dove with a shark before. They see the sharks, and their fear is gone within a matter of minutes,” Rohrer said. “Before you know it, they want to see more sharks.”

That was the case for Eric Mccaled, 52, who was vacationing from New Mexico. He had been wanting to swim with sharks since seeing the movie, “Jaws,” at age 12.

“I’ve always wanted to go in a shark cage and see a shark. That’s what I thought this trip was going to be. I had no idea we were going out and swimming with them. At first, I was very scared. It was an amazing experience,” he said. “I’ve always been fascinated with sharks. Of course, where I live there are very few places to swim, and certainly not any sharks. So this is a big deal for me.”

Shark diving companies:

Florida Shark Diving, U-Tiki Marina, 1095 N. Highway A1A, Jupiter. Cost is $195 per person. Call 305-395-9140, or go to Floridasharkdiving.com.

Calypso Dive Charters, 200 E. 13th St, Riviera Beach. Cost is $175-$660. Call 561-222-3822, or go to Calypsodivecharters.com.

Emerald Charters, Harborside Place, 201 Coastal Way, Jupiter. Cost starts at $100 during the week and $125 on weekends. Call 561-248-8332 or go to Emeraldcharters.com.

Shark tagging trips

Research scientist Derek Burkholder often hosts shark tagging trips that are open to the public. The tagging is part of his research for the Guy Harvey Research Institute at Nova Southeastern University in Davie.

Barbara Corbellini Duarte Research scientist Derek Burkholder brings people on his shark tagging trips. The boat trips are part of his research for the Guy Harvey Research Institute at Nova Southeastern University. Research scientist Derek Burkholder brings people on his shark tagging trips. The boat trips are part of his research for the Guy Harvey Research Institute at Nova Southeastern University. (Barbara Corbellini Duarte)

Participants help Burkholder and marine biology students prepare the bait, which is attached to weights and a buoy and is placed in different ocean locations. The buoys are left alone for about two hours, before the scientists come back to collect them.

If there’s a shark on the hook, the scientists and guests will tag the animal, collect a tissue sample and snap some photos before releasing the fish.

Courtesy Scenes from a shark tagging trip led by a research scientist with the Guy Harvey Research Institute at Nova Southeastern University. Scenes from a shark tagging trip led by a research scientist with the Guy Harvey Research Institute at Nova Southeastern University. (Courtesy)

“You can certainly look at seasonal patterns. Maybe we catch more sharks in the summer vs. the winter,” Burkholder explained to a group participating on a trip on a recent Saturday. “We’re trying to understand what our community looks like and how we can keep them around, keep protecting them over time.”

The shark tagging trips leave from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale or the Pompano Dive Center in Pompano Beach. Burkholder has been tagging sharks for about 3 ½ years. He tags about 150 sharks per year.

“Sharks get this stigma that they’re these scary things, and it’s just not true,” Burkholder said. “They’re very important for keeping balance in the ecosystem.”

During his Saturday trip with a group from the South Florida Divers scuba diving social club, the ocean was rough, and it rained for a large portion of the day. But the group of experienced divers kept helping the scientists prepare the bait and place the buoys through the bad weather.

Even though the group wasn’t lucky enough to catch a shark that, many left satisfied having learning so much about sharks.

“Even if we didn’t catch any sharks, we had the adventure of knowing what people are doing to save our planet,” said Donna Eades, of Dania Beach. “We had the excitement of having an adventure.”

To make a reservation, call 954-788-0208. Cost is $185. For more information, go to PompanoDive.com or cnso.nova.edu/ghri.

Underwater shark photographers share their photos on their social accounts to educate their followers.

Shark photography sessions

Underwater shark photographers often use social media accounts to advocate for the animals.

Among them is Szilard Janko, who has more than 11,000 followers on his Instagram account. He photographs sharks on his free dives and sometimes joins Florida Shark Diving to shoot tour participants.