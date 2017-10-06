13 reasons to freak out over Halloween in South Florida

Makeup-caked monsters, schemers and jokers, Playboy bunnies, people costumed as “fake news,” mongers of fear, peddlers of terror, mothers of dragons and other skimpily clad carousers will open their treat bags on Halloween.

But one day isn’t enough. Not for us. A Halloween party will take place every weekend in October, and we have South Florida’s outbreak of haunted houses, zombie competitions and costume contests to thank for all this childishness.

Here are 13 ways South Florida will spend the month freaking out.

Fort Lauderdale Zombie Walk

Dozens of people dressed as zombies took over downtown Fort Lauderdale and Revolution Live during the annual Zombie Walk on Oct. 28. (Barbara Corbellini Duarte) (Barbara Corbellini Duarte)

8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13-4 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; free; 954-449-1025 or JointheRevolution.net

For the seventh time, zombies will rampage through Fort Lauderdale’s Himmarshee Village at a sluggish, disorienting pace, although we’re sure some of that can be blamed on intoxication. Revolution Live will offer face-painting starting at 8 p.m. (free for children 14 and under, $10 for adults), along with family-friendly games. The walk gets going at 10 p.m., followed by an adults-only afterparty at Revolution Live, which will sling zombie-themed cocktails and host an adult costume contest (prizes include concert tickets for Revolution Live events). DJ LinderSMASH and DJ Tonx, two of the walk’s founding zombies, will spin appropriately zombified tunes.

Wynwood Fear Factory

Wynwood Fear Factory / Courtesy A scene from a recent Wynwood Fear Factory. A scene from a recent Wynwood Fear Factory. (Wynwood Fear Factory / Courtesy)

3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28-11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at the RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami; $55-$165 via Eventbrite.com; WynwoodFearFactory.com

The warren of graffiti-splatted warehouses in Wynwood seems to be made for Halloween, which perhaps explains why the old RC Cola Plant is the setting for Fear Factory. This year’s music bill has performances from chart-topping rapper Wiz Khalifa, French producer DJ Snake (Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” album), DJ Porter Robinson, Steve Angello (ex-Swedish House Mafia) and hip-hop duo Big Gigantic. French DJ Martin Solveig and Miami’s own Cedric Gervais will also perform. Art installations, haunted houses, scare zones, and merch and food vendors round out the diversions. Costumes are encouraged.

Fright Nights West Palm Beach

Fright Nights / Courtesy Fright Nights takes place through Oct. 28 at the South Florida Fairgrounds Fright Nights takes place through Oct. 28 at the South Florida Fairgrounds (Fright Nights / Courtesy)

6-11 p.m. Thursdays and 6 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 28, at South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach; $25, plus $5 parking fee; 561-793-0333 or MyFrightNights.com

This 16-year-old fright fest has spilled enough fog-machine juice on the South Florida Fairgrounds to kill a vampire. Maybe a werewolf. Too bad neither aren’t on the menu for 2017’s jumble of pop-up haunted houses, this year offering impromptu frightenings by occult worshippers, Dr. Frankenstein, serial killers, escaped mental-asylum patients and Kim Kardashian’s hairstylist. Only one of those nightmare scenarios is false. The 12-day Fright Nights will also feature midway rides, games, scare zones and carnival food, in case you’d like to induce a heart attack with an elephant ear instead. A $15 Groupon is available here.

Moonfest 2017

The annual Halloween party on Clematis Street featured food, drinks, haunted houses and live music by Best Coast and others. Follow SouthFlorida.com on Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat.

8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28-1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, along Clematis Street in West Palm Beach; $5, $75 for VIP via Ticketfly.com; Moonfest.me

Howling at the 30th edition of Moonfest, downtown West Palm Beach’s music-heavy block party, will be 29 acts on five blocks of Clematis Street, led by West Palm Beach rockers Surfer Blood (who broke out with their 2010 album, “Astro Coast”) and early-2000s hardcore and electronica duo Jackal and Hyde. Other acts (as of presstime, the headliner hasn’t been announced) include Fort Lauderdale’s Octo Gato, Tchaa, Big Chief and Afrobeta. The festival’s usual 21-and-olderrevelers can dress up for a $1,000 costume contest and walk through a haunted house.

Enigma Haunt

Enigma Haunt / Courtesy A display of scare tactics at Enigma Haunt in Boca Raton. A display of scare tactics at Enigma Haunt in Boca Raton. (Enigma Haunt / Courtesy)

7-10 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday and Thursday, 7 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31 at 21069 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton; $25-$30, $45 for VIP; 855-994-2868 or EnigmaHaunt.com

A horde of snarling, marauding zombies haunt the Everglades after a viral epidemic breaks out in South Florida. Safe camps have been erected to protect unbitten civilians from exposure. This is the scenario that unfolds across 20,000 square feet and three rooms, with 80 actors ready to scare you in the darkness. Mummies, clowns and psycho butchers will provide scares in “Realms of Terror,” another attraction.

Scarecrow Festival and Contest

Capehart Photography / Courtesy Corn-shucking and crafts are part of the fun at the Scarecrow Festival and Contest. Corn-shucking and crafts are part of the fun at the Scarecrow Festival and Contest. (Capehart Photography / Courtesy)

2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Richard and Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum, 300 N. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach; $10; 561-832-4164 or HSPBC.org