Competition urges people to 'Stop the Violence and Dance'

As a drama student in elementary school, Reginald Saunders peeked at dance students practicing steps in the classroom and hoped to join them. His mother wouldn't let him.

"She didn't feel that it was appropriate for a guy to be a dancer," Saunders, 37, recalls.

The Miramar resident became a songwriter, and has collaborated with big artists such as the rapper Trina, but his desire to dance never left him. So in 2010, he started a multigenre dance competition, "Stop the Violence and Dance." The third edition of the event will take place Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Miramar Cultural Center.

"I just liked the way that dancing made me feel. I loved music. I loved to dance. I loved to watch other people dancing," he says.

Local dance groups will present choreographies of up to seven minutes and inspired by the competition's name. A jury will decide the winning group, which will be awarded a $3,000 cash prize. Trina and Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam are among the judges. Performers will not be separated by dance styles or ages. Instead, all dance genres fall into the same category, from hip-hop to ballet and modern.

"It shows unity. You can bring your different styles of dance to one place, and you can put on a great performance, and other people who probably had never believed in that dance or wanted to know about that dance, now they're exposed to it," Saunders says. "There will be no segregation."

He had the idea for the competition after he attended a similar event in Overtown. He loved the dance contest, but thought the event was lacking meaning.

"It didn't have a message behind it. It didn't send off ideas of what we could do to give back to the neighborhood, to kids and families," Saunders says. "I always wanted to do something where I could give back."

There will be "Stop the Violence and Dance" shirts for sale, and all proceeds will be donated to a local violence prevention and awareness program that will be announced at the event.

Saunders chose the theme of violence because he felt overwhelmed by it everywhere he looked. On TV, he watched news reports of tragic events. In his family's and friends' neighborhoods, he saw police cars rushing to crime scenes. In his home, he feared the hits and punches from his abusive boyfriend.

"I was afraid. I felt as if I needed to be there," he says of the relationship. "I felt that what I was actually getting from the relationship was really love. I thought maybe that the hits and the punches were attention."

Fear led to heavy drinking and DUIs. "I was drinking away my problems," he says.

After six years, he found the courage to leave his boyfriend. Counseling has helped him to recover. And dancing became his escape.

"Whenever I'm out at the clubs, I love to dance with my friends. We love to just have fun. We can have a ball, just a couple of us in one little spot," he says. "We turn the music really loud, and we all escape."

Saunders doesn't dance professionally, but watching his competition come together makes him proud.

"I finally found in me the spirit to go ahead and put something together that has something to do not just with music itself, but with dancing, too," he says. "So I get to live out my whole fantasy of being a dancer."

"Stop the Music and Dance" will take place 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Miramar Cultural Center Theater, 2400 Civic Center Place. Admission is $25. Call 954-602-4500 or go to MiramarCulturalCenter.org.