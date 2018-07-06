Florida Supercon plans for record crowds

Last July, thousands flocked to South Florida for Supercon, a yearly convention that celebrates all things geek. They couldn’t get too far, though, as snarled traffic left drivers at a standstill for hours.

This year, festival organizers say they have instituted measures to avoid the chaos.

A record 60,000 fans of comic books, anime, video games, cosplay, sci-fi and pop culture are expected to attend the event July 12-15 at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Here are some improvements to this year’s Florida Supercon:

Early registration

In order to cut down on wait time outside the event, organizers will offer advanced registration for Saturday ticket holders.

People can beat the lines and pick up their wristbands from 12 to 5 p.m. on July 7 and 8 at Past Present Future Comics at 5917 S. University Drive in Davie.

“Although last year the longest wait time was only 35 minutes, we want to improve that even more. We are trying to get people inside faster on Saturday,” says Sandy Martin, vice president of Florida Supercon.

Improved traffic flow

Last year, traffic outside the convention center left people stranded in their cars for hours because of too few police officers directing traffic. This year, event organizers are working directly with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Martin said there will be seven officers at key intersections on Saturday and Sunday, with more officers placed at traffic lights. Each officer will have a device to manually control the lights and keep traffic flowing.

“We will also have more signs to direct people to specific parking lots, where a shuttle system will be provided to the center,” Martin says. “There just aren’t enough parking spots on site, so I suggest completely avoiding 17th Street. The free shuttles will go until 2 a.m. and will be like a Supercon party bus.”

Shuttles will run from more than 10 parking locations in Fort Lauderdale, including War Memorial, Bahia Mar and downtown parking garages. Parking can be reserved for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the War Memorial lot, at 800 NE Eighth St.

Visit the Supercon website to see all available parking locations.

60,000 people are expected to attend the four-day festival.

Increased security

Convention attendees and their props will be scanned and checked using a metal detector to ensure that no metal objects or weapons are brought into the event. Martin said this is the first year that this security will be in place.

After hours entry

For casual fans looking to avoid crowds but who still want to meet celebrities and experience the event, “Supercon After Dark” tickets are available. Cost is $25 on Friday and $40 on Saturday, with entry after 4 p.m.

“By this time, large crowds and families will have died down, so entry into the event will be much smoother,” Martin says. This ticket option will be available even if general admission tickets sell out.

Single-day tickets range from $20 on Thursday to $50 on Saturday. Two-day passes are sold out but other multi-day passes are still available.

For more information, visit FloridaSupercon.com or call 954-399-1330.

Attendees cosplay various characters. There will be a costume contest at the event.

