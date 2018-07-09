Watch the World Cup semifinals on giant, floating screen on Miami River

Update: The massive, 46-foot-long screen is floating to a different body of water for the 2018 World Cup semifinals. At 2 p.m. July 10 and July 11, the screen will be parked on the Miami River behind American Social in Brickell (690 SW First Court, Miami) and broadcast the France-Belgium and Croatia-England matches.

After that, the giant screen will travel back to Haulover sandbar to broadcast the World Cup final at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 15.

Kick a soccer ball in any direction, and you’re likely to strike one of South Florida’s many 2018 World Cup watch parties at local bars and restaurants.

Here’s a free watch party that’s only accessible by sea: On Saturday, July 7, the Sweden versus England and Russia versus Croatia matches will be broadcast on a 46-foot-long floating screen parked at Haulover Sandbar.

The party comes from outdoor advertising company Ballyhoo Media, whose screen will show both matches aboard its 58-foot boat named Ballyhoo. The boat will be anchored adjacent to the sandbar, located on the Intracoastal about 50 yards from the Haulover Marina at Haulover Beach State Park, a Ballyhoo spokesperson says.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup runs through July 15, and South Florida bars and restaurants from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale and Miami are celebrating with specials and big-screen TVs. Here are the best places to catch futbol fever.

While the party is designed for seafaring folks on private vessels, swimmers, boat charters and standup paddleboarders can also join the party (and work on their tans). Don’t forget to pack food and beer.

The World Cup quarterfinal action begins at 10 a.m. with Sweden versus England and continues at 2 p.m. with Russia versus Croatia.

Of course, if you prefer dry land, scroll through our photo gallery of the top World Cup watch parties in Fort Lauderdale, Miami and elsewhere.

