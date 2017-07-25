Ankara Swim returns to Miami | Photos

The second annual Ankara Miami Swim show took place on Saturday, July 22, at 380 District in Miami. The empty warehouse space was transformed for the fashion show, adding traditional African vendors, a bar, and, of course, a runway and seating.

The Ankara show featured six designers from Africa or the African diaspora who drew inspiration from African culture when creating looks for their men’s and women’s swimwear lines.

Fort Lauderdale artist Nzingah Oniwosan of Nzingah Designs made handmade jewelry for the show, while South Florida-based hair-care center Natural Trendsetters provided hair and makeup for the 12 models.

“A lot of times, models of African descent don’t have the opportunity to be seen on a mainstream platform,” Oniwosan said backstage while using small pliers to close clasps. “[Ankara] was created to provide that platform so that our work can be seen and not be dismissed.”

Oniwosan said it’s not common to see designers using traditional materials, so Ankara aims to showcase that style with every show.

“This is a really amazing platform for us to show cultural beauty, because it’s [Miami Swim Week] and there’s not a lot of representation whether it be the clothes, the makeup, the hair,” said Simone Hylton, owner of hair-care center Natural Trendsetters.

