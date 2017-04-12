Basement Miami celebrates Miami Beach Gay Pride | Photos

On Friday, April 7, Basement Miami kicked off Miami Beach Gay Pride with a fabulous celebration featuring New York event producer Susanne Bartsch and New York socialite Brian Rafferty. DJ Eddie Martinez played music all night, while Basement's drag queen Gio stole the show. Guests were able to get bedazzled with glitter by Glitter Kru.

Get social with SouthFlorida.com on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (SoFlaSnaps).