Florida's fishing girls of Instagram

Florida fisherwomen can reel in the big ones just like their male counterparts. And they’re taking to social media to prove it.

Several female South Florida anglers share their catches of the day on social-media networks, particularly Instagram, attracting thousands of followers.

Don’t be fooled by their slim bodies and skinny arms. These girls can fight blue marlin, swordfish, mahi, tuna, sailfish and more.

“A lot of people are really doubtful. You definitely have to prove yourself. You have to double-check all your knots,” says Emily Riemer, 22, a Miami angler. “There’s definitely pressure to be perfect. I always strive to be better than the boys.”

Their social-media accounts have also brought them together in all-girl fishing trips and hangouts.

“Instagram brought a lot of us together, and we all built new friendships through it,” says Amber Marchant, 27, who lives in Bokeelia but often fishes in West Palm Beach. “The fishing community is a great way for a lot of us to fish together and be in our own little circle.”

Emily Riemer

Riemer grew up in Miami fishing with her family and friends. Today, she still lives in the Magic City and often goes fishing on the west coast with her team, the Kingsmen Fishing Team. They enter fishing tournaments across South Florida.

She has over 80,000 followers on her Instagram account, where she shares photos of her trips with her team and modeling gigs she has done for brands that sell fishing clothes and accessories.

“I’ve been able to travel the world because of it. I’ve been fishing in Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, all over the place,” she says. “It’s such a unique experience as a girl. There’s so few of us, but it presents a great opportunity to establish yourself in the fishing community as a top female angler.”

Her favorite fish to catch are pelagic ones, such as sailfish, blue marlin, yellowfin tuna and mahi.

Rimer says people are often surprised when they see she can catch large fish on her own. That’s why she works extra hard every time she’s out on the water.

“I contribute. I don’t sit on the boat and tan. I never sit down. I’m never someone who’s going to complain if the weather is rough,” she says. “I’m the first one there, and I’m the last one to leave. That’s how I try to establish myself apart from the rest of the crowd.”

Follow Rimer on Instagram.com/EmilySRiemer.

Jenny Schmitt

This West Palm Beach angler grew up running around marinas where her father ran his boating businesses. “I was basically born on a boat,” the 24-year-old says.

She learned to fish with her brother, and was often the only girl surrounded by boys. “It was somewhat of a challenge because they don’t let you fully fish when they’re trying to teach you,” Schmitt recalls. “They try to fight the fish as much as they can, and then hand the pole to you.”

But Schmitt always liked fighting her own fish. “I’m going to be the one from beginning to end doing my thing,” she says.

Nowadays, she goes fishing about four times a week. She also participates on fishing tournaments every other week.

Sailfish, mahi and tuna are her favorite fishes to catch.

She shares her favorite catches to her more than 22 thousands followers on Instagram.

“Instagram has helped me grow in this industry,” she says. “I’ve met a lot of great people just through social media.”

Follow Jenny at Instagram.com/JennyMSchmitt.

Lauren Cheshier

This Pompano Beach angler got hooked on fishing when she caught her first sailfish at age 16 while fishing with her boyfriend. “I just couldn’t believe I caught a fish that big. I had no idea there was a fish just as big as me that I could catch,” Chesier recalls. “It took me 30 minutes to catch it, and after fighting something for that long and you’re pretty excited.”

At 27, she’s now used to it. Almost every weekend she goes fishing with that same boyfriend, who’s now her husband. They catch swordfish, mahi, marlin, snapper and other large fish.

George “Cappy” Cheshier works as a commercial fisherman and leads charter fishing trips. Cheshier joins in those trips at least once a week. They also participate in fishing tournaments.

“I like to catch bigger fish than the guys when we go fishing,” she says. “It’s not said, but always, in the back of my mind, I want to catch the bigger fish.”

She shares her favorite pictures with her more than 7,000 followers on her Instagram.

“I got Instagram a long time ago. I started posting some pictures of fishing, and those pictures always got a lot of people interested in it,” she says. “I like finding other girls who are really good fishermen and then do the same I do.”

Follow Cheshier at Instagram.com/l_sea_

Sarah Melia

Fishing came naturally to Melia, who grew up in the Florida Keys. “I just love being on the water it’s kind of like a stress release,” she says. “It’s really relaxing and peaceful after having a hectic week at work.”

What started as a hobby now takes up most of her time. She’s a brand ambassador for Pelagic Gear, a fishing-apparel brand and enters fishing tournaments as often as she can.

During a fishing competition in Tobago, she and another female angler caught a blue marlin in the first four minutes of the tournament. “It was an adrenaline rush,” she recalls. “All the locals were surprised because they didn’t expect these girls to know what they were doing.”

She uses her Instagram to share her fishing pictures and promote the brands that reach out to her. She’s also met other female anglers through the social network.

“I love when there are other girls. It’s a male-dominated sport,” she says. “All the girls are very supportive because they’re in the same situation, so we all push each other.”

With nearly 42,000 followers, she sometimes receives inappropriate comments and messages on her Instagram account. She’s quick to block those users.

“I’m really serious about it. I’m very competitive about fishing, and I don’t want people to think I wanna show off,” she says. “It’s for the sport.”

Follow Melia at Instagram.com/SarahMelia305.

Amber Marchant

Marchant lives in Bokeelia on Florida’s west coast, but she often drives to South Florida to fish in the Atlantic Ocean.