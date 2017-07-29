Florida Supercon 2017 | Photos

The 12th annual nerd convention Florida Supercon brought cosplay-loving fans of comic books, TV and film, along with celebrity guests Darryl "DMC" McDaniels of Run-DMC, "Doctor Who" star Peter Capaldi and others to the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale July 27-30.

Saturday passes for Florida Supercon 2017 are sold out, per the organizers, but Sunday tickets still remain.