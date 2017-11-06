iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina | Photos

The fourth annual iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina took place at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, Nov. 4. The theme this year was "Celebrating Our Heroes." Enrique Santos and Telemundo’s Jessica Carrillo hosted the event. Ricky Martin, Jessy y Joy, Camila Cabello, Luis Fonsi, Diplo, Yandel, Gente De Zona, CNCO, Reik and Pepe Aguilar were part of the jam-packed lineup.

Ricky Martin received the iHeartRadio Premio Corazón Latino award, which honors people who have made positive contributions to the Latin community. Martin was recognized for his humanitarian work with human trafficking and support following Hurricane Maria.

