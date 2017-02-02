Love Burn | Photos

Florida's regional Burning Man festival Love Burn took place Thursday, Feb. 2 through Sunday, Feb. 5 at Virgina Key Beach Park in Miami. The three-day event mirrors Burning Man principals such as radical inclusion, self-expression and self-reliance, gift-giving and leaving no trace behind. Festival-goers built sculptures onsite and created themed camps to represent their interests.

