Oakland Park and Funky Buddha's Oktoberfest | Photos

The 14th edition of Oakland Park’s Oktoberfest is held in conjunction with Funky Buddha Brewery, and features three days of family-friendly fun including music, food, an apple-strudel-eating contest, a dog fashion show and the signature Central Bark Dachshund Dash wiener dog race. At Jaco Pastorius Park, 4000 N. Dixie Highway, Oakland Park. Admission is $5 at gate, children 12 and under free. For information, go to OaklandParkFL.gov/228/Oktoberfest.