Oakland Park Oktoberfest | Photos

Once again, Funky Buddha Brewery hosts the Oakland Park Oktoberfest, from Friday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 8. The three-day event takes place at Jaco Pastorius Park, which has been converted to a biergarten with Bavarian folk dancing, German food and German-style beer. Central Bark hosted the Dachshund Dash on Saturday, Oct. 7. Other activites throughout the weekend include keg racing, amusement rides and giant Jenga.

Get social with SouthFlorida.com on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (SoFlaSnaps).