Photos: Rachel Roy fashion show for Haiti

Rachel Roy, the designer who put Rocawear on the fashion map before launching her own line in 2005, brought that eponymous collection to South Florida for the fourth annual “Catwalk for Charity” fundraiser.

Roy has dressed the likes of Penelope Cruz, Michelle Obama, Kim Kardashian and Wendy Williams.

The benefit took place June 11 at the Turnberry Isle Miami resort in Aventura and raised money to help children in Haiti as well as kids in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. Guests included Miami Dolphins player Mike Pouncey, actress Stacy Ann Rose (HBO’s “Ballers”), and Miss Peru Valeria Piazza.

The event was hosted by WPLG-Ch. 10 news anchor Calvin Hughes and Miss Universe first runner-up Raquel Pelissier.

