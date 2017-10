Sean "Diddy" Combs hosted Revolt's kickoff party on Friday, Oct. 13 at Rockwell Nightclub in Miami Beach. The star-studded celebration commemorated Revolt Music Conference, which took place Oct. 12-15 at the Eden Roc Hotel in Miami Beach. This was also the official launch of Diddy's Ciroc French Vanilla vodka.

Get social with SouthFlorida.com on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (SoFlaSnaps).