Here are the winners of the Riverwalk Burger Battle VIII on Saturday, May 20, at Huizenga Plaza in Fort Lauderdale:Best burger and Burger Battle champion: Bokamper's Sports Bar and GrillBest knife and fork burger: Pelican GrandBest fan favorite: Metro DinerBest burger joint: Burger CrazeBest bar and grill: Hard Rock Cafe (second year in a row)