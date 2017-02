The South Florida Garlic Fest runs through Sunday, Feb. 12, in Lake Worth. For its 18th anniversary, the Garlic Fest leaves behind its longtime home in downtown Delray Beach for the 726-acre John Prince Park. The larger space allows for 200 vendors scattered around the park, along with carnival and midway rides. Hip-hop-reggae act Michael Franti and Spearhead performs Saturday. Get details about the festival here.