Starlight Musicals in Fort Lauderdale | Photos

Cady Herring / Sun Sentinel

The Starlight Musicals summer series on Friday in Holiday Park, Fort Lauderdale. Jaded, an Aerosmith tribute band, played to a large crowd that was weather prepared with ponchos, umbrellas and tents. Kids skateboarded through puddles and played basketball through the rain. Vendors provided fresh food from funnel cakes to grilled chicken. (Cady Herring / Sun Sentinel)