Stonewall Parade and Festival in Wilton Manors | Photos

Ron Vidak joins thousands of people along Wilton Drive to watch the 2017 Wilton Manors Stonewall Parade & Festival. The event featured over 100 vendors, exhibitors, food vendors and trucks. The Stonewall Parade commemorates the Stonewall Inn riots of 1969 in New York City which sparked the gay liberation movement and the modern struggle for LGBTQ right in the United States. Wilton Manors, FL. 6/17/17. Staff Photographer Jim Rassol. (Jim Rassol / Sun Sentinel)