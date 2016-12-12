2016 Winterfest Boat Parade | Pictures
The 45th Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10, drew thousands of spectators along the 12-mile route on the New River and Intracoastal Waterway in Fort Lauderdale to Lake Santa Barbara in Pompano Beach. The flotilla included 100 megayachts, luxury vessels and smaller boats, from 20 feet long to 195 feet. The festive boats, decked out to theme "Comics & Cartoons, Rockin' the Night Away," featured everyone from Captain America to SpongeBob SquarePants. Miami rapper Pitbull led the way as grand marshal.
