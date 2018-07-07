World Cup fans make a big splash at Haulover Sandbar | Photos

About 3,000 boaters and paddleboarders gathered at the Haulover Sandbar to watch England play Sweden and Russia take on Croatia in the final quarterfinal matches of the 2018 World Cup. The games were broadcast on a 46-foot-long screen aboard a 58-foot boat named Ballyhoo.

The tides cooperated - yielding a sandbar that was about the size of two football fields where spectators could wade in water that ranged from ankle-high to waist-deep.

Vendors offered smoothies and sandwiches. Apizza delivery dude was bringing th egoods in a kayak.

Sun-Sentinel photographer Jim Rassol said that the first-ever presentation of the World Cup in a venue like this was his Florida dream come true.

"It was its own country," he said of the gathering about a 5-minute paddle from the mainland, Haulover State Park, "the country of awesomeness."

Time was up when the water started to reach his chest, threatening his photography equipment. He lashed the dry bags holding his cameras down on the paddleboard and made his way back to the parking lot.

The party was presented by outdoor advertising company Ballyhoo Media.

(Philip Valys, Jim Rassol, Anne Geggis)